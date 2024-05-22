Lady Vols’ doubles team advances to Sweet 16

Tennessee’s doubles team of Sophia Cabezas and Elza Tomase advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Women’s Doubles Championships on Tuesday at Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Lady Vols defeated Virginia’s duo of Elaine Chervinsky and Melodie Collard, 6-2, 6-2, in a first-round match.

Cabezas and Tomase won the first set after losing the first game. They won six of the next seven games.

In the second set, Tennessee recorded 30 of 49 points and converted 21-of-26 serve attempts.

Cabezas and Tomase held Virginia to a .550 service percentage.

Tennessee will next play North Carolina State’s Amelia Rajecki and Maddy Zampardo on Wednesday.

