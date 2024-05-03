Lady Vols defeat Kentucky to open final SEC series

No. 3 Tennessee (38-9, 17-5 SEC) defeated No. 24 Kentucky (30-19, 8-14), 8-3, Thursday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The Lady Vols overcame an early deficit as Kentucky led, 1-0, in the third inning. Tennessee hit three home runs in the contest.

Taylor Pannell went 2-for-4. She hit a three-run home run and recorded three RBIs. Rylie West went 1-for-4 and hit a solo home run for the Lady Vols.

Sophia Nugent also went 2-for-4 and hit one home run.

Payton Gottshall (19-4) pitched three innings in relief for the Lady Vols. She recorded four strikeouts.

Karlyn Pickens, the reigning SEC Pitcher of the Week, started for Tennessee. She pitched four innings and recorded four strikeouts.

Bats were hot this Thursday evening!! pic.twitter.com/Txe9tc606I — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) May 3, 2024

