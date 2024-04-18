Lady Panthers push past Allen on Senior Night

Apr. 18—LATTA — Savannah Senkel had a big day at the plate and Latta again got home runs by Jaycie Prine and Talise Parnell en route to a 9-2 victory over Allen Tuesday on Senior Night at Swanson Field.

Latta, ranked No. 8 in Class 4A, improved to 15-11 on the year, while Allen left town at 11-9.

The Lady Panthers will now host a Class 4A District Tournament beginning today at Swanson Field. Beggs and Okemah will meet at 2 p.m. in a first-round contest with Latta meeting the loser at 3:15 p.m. and the winner at 4:30 p.m.

Allen is off to Tushka where the Lady Mustangs will grapple with Colbert at 10 a.m. in a Class 3A District Tournament first-round game. Second-ranked Tushka will then face the Loser at 11:30 a.m. and the winner at 1 p.m.

Latta 9, Allen 2

Latta erupted for six runs in the bottom of the second inning and cruised to the win.

Junior Savannah Senkel paced a nine-hit LHS offense, going 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and two runs scored. Parnell finished 2-for-3 with a double and blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning and Prine ended up 1-for-3 with three RBIs, including a two-run homer to cap Latta's six-run spurt in the bottom of the second frame.

Prine and Parnell both have now hit 13 home runs this spring.

Allen out-hit Latta 10-0, led by a 3-for-3 outing by Dextry Bowerman. Andi Winningham added a pair of base hits for the Lady Mustangs and Kaylee Davis finished 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the top of the third inning.