Mexican wrestler La Parka dies months after paralyzing fall out of ring

La Parka is seen during World Day Against Cancer at city hall on February 08, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico (Photo by Carlos Tischler/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Popular Mexican wrestler La Parka has died, months after a traumatic injury suffered during an in-ring stunt that left him paralyzed, according to the Los Angeles Times. He was 54.

The stunt reportedly occurred in Monterrey, Mexico, and involved La Parka — real name Jesus Alfonso Huerta Escoboza — leaping through the ropes at an opponent outside the ring. La Parka missed and hit his head on a guard rail, then the floor. Life-saving surgery was soon performed, but still left the wrestler paralyzed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to CNN, La Parka showed signs of kidney failure on Friday and was put on assisted breathing, then experienced lung and kidney failure the following day.

Lucha Libre confirmed the wrestler’s death on Saturday with a tweet that roughly read “We are very sad to report that our friend and idol of Mexican wrestling Jesús Alfonso Escoboza Huerta ‘LA PARKA’ has passed away. We extend our support and condolences to his whole family and raise our prayers for his early resignation. Rest in peace.”

Con mucha tristeza lamentamos informar que nuestro amigo e ídolo de la lucha libre mexicana Jesús Alfonso Escoboza Huerta "LA PARKA" ha fallecido.



Externamos nuestro apoyo y condolencias a toda su familia y elevamos nuestras oraciones para su pronta resignación.



Descanse en paz pic.twitter.com/JNtTYKOlwG — Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) January 12, 2020

It’s worth noting that Escoboza wasn’t the original holder of the La Parka persona. It originally belonged to Adolfo Tapia, who wrestled with it in the 1990s until a dispute with the company led to Escoboza picking up the signature skeleton costume.

More from Yahoo Sports: