NBA draft lottery: LaMelo Ball leads the top 14 prospects

The NBA draft lottery is Thursday night, and it will be virtual with representatives from the 14 teams in the lottery. The Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves have the best shot for the No. 1 overall pick, each with a 14 percent chance. Will Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball or James Wiseman hear his name first at the NBA draft on Oct. 16? That will come down to player personnel and roster needs because there isn’t a clear-cut No. 1 prospect like Zion Williamson in 2019.

Here are the top 14 prospects in the 2020 draft class:

1. LaMelo Ball

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 180

Illawarra (National Basketball League): 17 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 7 apg

Ball is the most talented player in this draft class because of his strong pick-and-roll game and ability to create for others on offense. He has one of the tightest handles for his size and plays similarly to Trae Young and Steph Curry, with his long range and shifty shots in the lane. His defense has improved, but there are still teams that are hesitant in taking him at No. 1 because he continuously gets beat off the dribble in one-on-one situations. His shot selection might also give teams pause, considering he only shot 37.5 percent from the field and 25 percent from 3-point range in 12 games in Australia’s NBL. Despite the red flags, he is one of the youngest players in the draft who turns 19 on Aug. 22.

“I don’t see any way where LaMelo doesn’t go No. 1,” an NBL team executive told Yahoo Sports. “He sees the floor better than anyone, and his passing and shooting is like nothing I’ve seen before.”

Love him or hate him, Ball has star power and the potential to be the best player in this draft.

2. Anthony Edwards

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 225

Class: Freshman

Georgia: 19.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.8 apg

Edwards is the safest pick because teams have an idea of what kind of player he is. He’s a bully guard with a solid frame and has been compared to NBA players Dwyane Wade, Victor Oladipo and Donovan Mitchell.

“He’s a special player and can go both ways with the ball,” Georgia head coach Tom Crean told Yahoo Sports. “Very rarely can someone that age, 19 years old, go equally that well right or left with the ball. So a lot of times when you have that sort of weaponry inside your game, you have to take advantage of it.”

3. Obi Toppin

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 220

Class: Sophomore

Dayton: 20 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.2 apg

Ja Morant proved that you don’t have to play in a Power 5 conference to have an immediate impact in the NBA. Toppin has great size and speed for a hybrid wing who can also knock it down from deep, shooting 40 percent from three this past year at Dayton. He hit an Anthony Davis-like growth spurt, growing four inches in three years, and has a solid handle. Toppin could be a great asset for the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves or the Chicago Bulls because of his size, the way he runs the floor and how he plays above the rim in transition.

4. Tyrese Haliburton

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 175

Class: Sophomore

Iowa State: 15.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 6.9 apg

Haliburton is the most intriguing prospect in this draft class because of his high basketball IQ and impressive passing in open-court and half-court sets. In 22 games this season, Haliburton ranked in the 99th percentile in both spot-up shooting and assists in transition, according to Synergy Sports. He averaged 1.4 points per possession and that number increased to 1.6 when left unguarded. He had nine or more assists in six games last season.

“He’s going to fit in really well wherever he goes because of his character, his humility, his skill level and basketball IQ,” Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm told Yahoo Sports. “He can play the point guard and he’s an excellent passer, but he’s also versatile enough to play other positions. He can impact that game with or without the ball, and then he’ll adjust well just coming in as a rookie and accepting his role.”

5. James Wiseman

Ht./Wt.: 7-1, 240

Class: Freshman

Memphis: 19.7 ppg, 10.7 rpg (three games)

Wiseman was the No. 1 recruit coming out of high school, but due to NCAA recruiting violations, the big man left Memphis early and we only caught a glimpse of what he could do at the next level. Wiseman is the best shot-blocker in this class and has worked on extending his game past the 3-point line in pick-and-pop situations. With teams now valuing play-making guards early in the draft, Wiseman could drop a little but won’t have to wait too long to hear his name called.

