La Liga: Suarez’s 88th-minute winner puts Atleti on brink of title; Barca lose in 89th

A roundup of all of Sunday’s results in La Liga, where Luis Suarez put Atletico Madrid 90 minutes from the title, Barcelona collapsed at virtually the same moment in time, and quietly extended the title battle to the final day of the season…

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Osasuna

Atleti were headed for a disastrous draw which would have seen them slip to 2nd place on head-to-head results against Real Madrid, until Suarez put on the hero’s cape and saved the day in the 88th minute.

🎯🤯 LUIS SUAREZ! WOW! #AtletiOsasuna – LIVE on CONNECT 5 pic.twitter.com/QUDZ7FPsBU — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) May 16, 2021

The goals didn’t start coming until the final quarter-hour, for either side, at which point three were scored in 13 minutes. Osasuna took the lead on 75 minutes through Ante Budimir, but Brazilian left back Renan Lodi hit back in the 82nd to give Suarez the opportunity to do what he did on 88.

Now, ahead of the final day next weekend, Atleti lead Real Madrid by two points. A win over 19th-place Real Valladolid will clinch Los Rojiblancos‘ second title in eight seasons.

Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s victory over Athletic Bilbao was slightly more straightforward, with Nacho scoring the game’s only goal in the 68th minute.

GOAL FOR REAL MADRID! Nacho Fernandez nets his first goal of the season as he gives Los Merengues a 1-0 lead over Athletic Club.#AthleticRealMadrid LIVE NOW ⬇️

💻 CONNECT 4 https://t.co/LRYa03w6yI pic.twitter.com/2QhYf4ZVwj — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) May 16, 2021

Alas, Atleti is the side which controls its own destiny next weekend, despite Los Blancos‘ best efforts.

Barcelona 1-2 Celta Vigo

At virtually the same exact time that Suarez scored the decisive goal for Atleti, Barcelona — Suarez’s club up until last summer — were busy conceding an 89th-minute winner to 8th-place Celta Vigo.

Lionel Messi gave the Blaugrana a lead with his league-leading 30th goal of the season just before the half-hour mark, but Santi Mina hit back 10 minutes later.

🔵🔴✨ Busquets tees up MESSI for his 30th goal of the LaLiga season! #BarçaCelta – LIVE on CONNECT 6 pic.twitter.com/nggRMvXdFk — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) May 16, 2021

With 89 minutes on the clock, it was again Mina who beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen to make it 2-1 and drop Barcelona seven points back of Atleti. With a five-point gap between themselves and Real Madrid, Barcelona can finish no higher than 3rd this season. Sevilla, who sit two points back in 4th, could still leapfrog Ronald Koeman’s side on the final day.

Other La Liga results

Villarreal 4-0 Sevilla

Real Sociedad 4-1 Real Valladolid

Real Betis 1-0 Huesca

Valencia 4-1 Eibar

Alaves 4-2 Granada

Getafe 2-1 Levante

Cadiz 1-3 Elche

