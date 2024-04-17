LA Clippers announce new benefits through 'Wall Pass' at the Intuit Dome

LA Clippers announce new benefits through 'Wall Pass' at the Intuit Dome

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - The Los Angeles Clippers announced Wednesday the introduction of their latest benefits pass for fans looking to attend games at the brand-new Intuit Dome for the 2024-25 season.

"The Wall" is on the baseline adjacent to the visitor’s bench, and its 51 uninterrupted rows will build Clippers home court advantage," the Clippers explained in a previous press release. "The Wall is built for Clippers fans only and fans in the section will follow The Wall Code, which includes guidelines for ticket resale and restricting opposing team gear."

The "Wall Pass" offers fans the following:

Access to all 41 home games in the regular season.

Access to a seat within the coveted "Wall" at the Intuit Dome's stadium. The Wall is a continuous section of seating behind the opposing team’s basket – imagine 51 rows of uninterrupted Clippers fans.

Make "Sit-With-Friend" reservations for you and your guest.

The Wall Pass offers two tiers: the Ultimate Wall Pass and the Shareable Ultimate Wall Pass.

SUGGESTED: Clippers say goodbye to downtown Los Angeles

The Ultimate Wall Pass gives fans one ticket per game, for a total of $1,299. For an additional $800, there's the Shareable Ultimate Wall Pass, which allows you to lend your pass to up to one of three other friends when you can't attend a game. Your group members can be swapped out twice a year, according to Clippers executives.

Securing a seat on game day is as easy as making a reservation up to 48 hours before the game, Clippers executives say.

RELATED:

Additional benefits for Wall Pass holders include:

Early access to ‘24-’25 playoff tickets

Discounted concessions

Exclusive merchandise drops

Dedicated entrance at Intuit Dome

Entry to monthly sweepstakes

Automatic "Chuckmark Certification"

One fan can purchase up to six Wall Passes per account. Payment plans are available, according to Clippers executives.

For more information, or to purchase a Wall Pass, click the link here.