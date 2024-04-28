Kawhi Leonard out for Clippers in Game 4 vs. Mavericks with knee inflammation, could miss more time

Kawhi Leonard missed Sunday's Game 4 of the Clippers' first round series against the Mavericks. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Clippers announced that Kawhi Leonard will miss Sunday's Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks. And that might only be the start.

Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank told the media Sunday that Leonard would be out for the critical Game 4 with right knee inflammation. Frank said that it was an organizational decision. Leonard's inflamed knee is the same one he had surgically repaired a few years ago, which makes this whole process complicated, Frank said. Leonard missed the last eight games of the regular season and Game 1 of the Mavs series before returning for Games 2 and 3, but the pain will now force him to sit, and Frank has no idea when Leonard will be back.

Lawrence Frank says he doesn’t know when Kawhi Leonard will be back. He says until he shows all the movements he needs to make, that will be the timeline. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) April 28, 2024

The Mavericks lead the Clippers 2-1 in this first-round series, but the Mavericks won both games in which Leonard played.

Lawrence Frank calls the inflammation in Kawhi Leonard’s surgically-repaired right knee “tricky.” “When you watch him play, it was very obvious that is not Kawhi Leonard.” — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) April 28, 2024

According to Frank, it seems like there's a legitimate chance Leonard could be out for more than just this series.

Asked Lawrence Frank if Kawhi Leonard can return this series if he shows he can move like normal again, Frank said there’s no timetable. He said Leonard has to show he can move without restrictions to have a shot to play. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) April 28, 2024

But the Clippers have to make it past the Mavericks before they can worry about anything beyond that.