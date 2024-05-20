L2M report admits crucial mistake that hurt Thunder in season-ending loss to Mavericks

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s season ended in a heartbreaker.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s costly shooting foul on P.J. Washington at the corner 3-point spot afforded the latter a chance to clinch a Round 2 win at the free-throw line.

Washington — who’s been a thorn in the Thunder’s side all series — swished in the first two free throw attempts to put the Mavericks up 117-116 with 2.1 seconds left.

He intentionally missed the third attempt, which resulted in Jalen Williams’ full-court heave being missed at the buzzer. Just like that, the Thunder’s season was over.

Gilgeous-Alexander took full accountability for the season-ending foul, stating he shouldn’t have fallen for Washington’s pump fake and instead dared him to make the shot.

In a one-point season-ending loss, any miscues on the Last Two Minute Report will sting even more for OKC. That’s what the Thunder felt when the L2M reported Williams should’ve received a trip to the free-throw line.

With 1:46 left in a three-point deficit, Williams received the ball at the top of the key and drove to the basket. He badly missed the shot attempt on what should’ve been a shooting foul by Washington.

Per the L2M report: “Washington (DAL) holds down Williams’ (OKC) shoulder as he jumps to contest and the illegal contact affects Williams’ driving shot attempt.”

The L2M report then admitted that Williams’ shot attempt should’ve resulted in a turnover as the ball went out of bounds. But that wouldn’t have mattered if the 23-year-old drew the foul.

These were the only two blemishes on the L2M report. The incorrect non-call isn’t the sole reason for the Thunder’s loss, but a call would’ve completely changed the flow of a one-point loss.

