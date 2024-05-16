L.A. Chargers 2024 NFL Schedule Release Video Channels ‘The Sims’ & Taylor Swift Gets A Cameo
The L.A. Chargers released their schedule by channeling The Sims with a few famous cameos.
In Week 4 of the NFL season, the Bolts will host the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, at SoFi Stadium.
More from Deadline
NFL Boss Roger Goodell, Shannon Sharpe Talk Sunday Ticket, Katt Williams & YouTube's "Different Perspective" On Dominant U.S. Sport
Netflix NFL Games Will Cost About The Same As "One Of Our Medium-Sized Original Films," Exec Says
In the schedule release video, Travis and Jason Kelce make an appearance recording their podcast. Travis Kelce is seen in a room with Taylor Swift’s album adorning his walls. Swift then makes an appearance at the door and waves at Travis Kelce, who follows her outside to board her private jet, which was parked in the front yard.
The schedule release video has Easter eggs throughout, not only for Chargers fans but also for fans of The Sims.
Check out the complete video below.
should we REALLY make our schedule release video in the sims?
yes yes yesyes
yesyes yes yes yes
yes yes yes yes yes
yes yesyes yes yes
yes yesye yes yes
yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/MXzfAPyhe8
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 16, 2024
2024 L.A. Chargers Games Schedule
Week 1: Vs. Raiders
Week 2: @Panthers
Week 3: @Steelers
Week 4: Vs. Chiefs
Week 5: Bye
Week 6: @Broncos
Week 7: @Cardinals (Monday Night Football)
Week 8: Vs. Saints
Week 9: @Browns
Week 10: Vs. Titans
Week 11: Vs. Bengals
Week 12: Vs. Ravens (Monday Night Football)
Week 13: @Falcons
Week 14: @Chiefs (Sunday Night Football)
Week 15: Vs. Bucs
Week 16: Vs. Broncos
Week 17: @Patriots
Week 18: @Raiders
Earlier this year, it was reported that Margot Robbie was developing a live-action film based on Electronic Arts’ simulation video game. Robbie would bring the title to the big screen under her production company LuckyChap.
Best of Deadline
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2024: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
TV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2024 & Beyond
2024 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.