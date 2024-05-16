L.A. Chargers 2024 NFL Schedule Release Video Channels ‘The Sims’ & Taylor Swift Gets A Cameo

The L.A. Chargers released their schedule by channeling The Sims with a few famous cameos.

In Week 4 of the NFL season, the Bolts will host the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, at SoFi Stadium.

In the schedule release video, Travis and Jason Kelce make an appearance recording their podcast. Travis Kelce is seen in a room with Taylor Swift’s album adorning his walls. Swift then makes an appearance at the door and waves at Travis Kelce, who follows her outside to board her private jet, which was parked in the front yard.

The schedule release video has Easter eggs throughout, not only for Chargers fans but also for fans of The Sims.

Check out the complete video below.

2024 L.A. Chargers Games Schedule

Week 1: Vs. Raiders

Week 2: @Panthers

Week 3: @Steelers

Week 4: Vs. Chiefs

Week 5: Bye

Week 6: @Broncos

Week 7: @Cardinals (Monday Night Football)

Week 8: Vs. Saints

Week 9: @Browns

Week 10: Vs. Titans

Week 11: Vs. Bengals

Week 12: Vs. Ravens (Monday Night Football)

Week 13: @Falcons

Week 14: @Chiefs (Sunday Night Football)

Week 15: Vs. Bucs

Week 16: Vs. Broncos

Week 17: @Patriots

Week 18: @Raiders

Earlier this year, it was reported that Margot Robbie was developing a live-action film based on Electronic Arts’ simulation video game. Robbie would bring the title to the big screen under her production company LuckyChap.

