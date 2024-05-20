Kyrie Irving Debuts Anta Prototype Sneaker in Mavericks Game 6 Win





Kyrie Irving took to the court in two colorways of an unreleased Anta prototype sneaker Saturday night during the Dallas’ Mavericks’ series clenching win against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Forgoing his recently launched Anta Kai 1, Irving started the game in all-black edition of the shoe, which could be his second signature sneaker from the Chinese footwear brand. During the second half, he switched to a purple pair boasting a similar color scheme to the Anta Kai 1’s debut “Artist on the Court” colorway that allowed details of the shoe to be seen much more clearly.

Irving’s prototype is a low-top with completely new construction for its upper and sole unit. It foregoes the strap of the Anta Kai 1 and features his logo on the tongue.

The Kai 1 has released in six colorways since the model first launched in March and has sold out with each release. Anta was able to turn around its first shoe for Irving quickly after announcing its deal with the Mavericks star last summer, and the reveal of another model demonstrates that the brand is continuing to work with speed.

A knit upper is reinforced with TPU overlays on the Kai 1, while its midsole is made of a nitrogen-infused foam, a carbon fiber plate and TPU stabilizing the heel.

Irving signed with Anta to end a brief period of sneaker free agency following Nike ending its deal with him because he shared a documentary to social media featuring anti-semitic views and dragged his feet before denouncing them. His Nike Kyrie line had been quite successful and ran for seven models.

Further details haven’t been announced for Irving’s Anta prototype sneaker, but Footwear News will keep you abreast of any updates.

