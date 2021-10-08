Kyrie Irving cleared to practice at Nets facility

Shams Charania: New York City has determined the Brooklyn Nets‘ practice facility, HSS Training Center, is a private office building – clearing Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving to practice at home, City Hall official tells @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Steve Nash says any instance where Kyrie Irving can be around the team is positive. “I don’t think that anyone’s really been through this before … but now we’re in the position where the pandemic is creating all these new scenarios.” – 5:57 PM

Asked about having Irving as a part-time player changes with the news of him able to practice, Steve Nash says “My first kind of thought is that it’s positive. We have him around the team for a larger period of our season. We’ll see what it means.” – 5:56 PM

Steve Nash: “The hope is that Kyrie Irving will practice tomorrow, but I can’t confirm that.” #Nets – 5:55 PM

Steve Nash says he hopes Kyrie Irving will be able to practice at the team’s practice outdoors at Brooklyn Bridge Park on Saturday. Nash also says that he is hopeful that Irving will join team on road on Sunday at Philadelphia. – 5:55 PM

Nets’ coach Steve Nash says ‘the hope is that’ Kyrie Irving will practice with the Nets tomorrow at their annual outdoor practice. Nash says Kevin Durant and James Harden will play tonight vs. MIL. Paul Millsap is out due to health and safety protocols. – 5:54 PM

Steve Nash said there’s a chance Kyrie Irving could join the #Nets at Brooklyn Bridge Park tomorrow. Adds Paul Millsap is out tonight (health and safety protocols). #NBA – 5:54 PM

“The hope is that Kyrie Irving will practice tomorrow, but I can’t confirm that,” says Steve Nash. – 5:53 PM

Steve Nash also says,

“The hope is that Kai (Kyrie Irving) is at practice tomorrow.” – 5:53 PM

“It’s positive for us,” Steve Nash says when asked about The Athletic’s report that states NYC has deemed the Nets’ practice facility a private facility, which allows Kyrie Irving to practice there. Nash didn’t want to comment in detail until he learned more about the ruling. – 5:52 PM

Kyrie Irving has been cleared to practice at home after NYC determined the Nets’ practice facility is a private office building, per @Shams Charania. Will still need vaccination to play home games. pic.twitter.com/xTzsaPiGyX – 5:51 PM

Steve Nash calls @Shams Charania‘s report on Irving’s ability to practice in Brooklyn “positive news.” – 5:51 PM

practice facility kyrie is going to be a problem 😤 – 5:50 PM

Steve Nash declines to give a starting lineup for tonight. Says they may have Kyrie Irving on the road Sunday, but isn’t sure of his status for Monday’s game because he hasn’t been with the team for a week. – 5:50 PM

Steve Nash says it sounds like the team may have Kyrie Irving on the road with them. – 5:50 PM

Do the Nets need Kyrie?

PMers: Kyrie Irving isn't playing; Ben Simmons still isn't reporting. What's possible right now for each? And, are Lillard and Beal locked in to their teams for good?

Every starter from the 2013 All-Star game that is still active now plays for either Lakers or Nets- expect Chris Paul

And every 2013 All-Star Western Conference reserve (Harden, Aldridge, Westbrook) and every East reserve that logged > 20 mins (Kyrie) also now plays for LA or BK – 3:16 PM

Lowe Post podcast: @Bill Simmons and I bat around the big questions for the coming NBA season: Kyrie/Nets, Ben Simmons, the life and death of rivalries, playoff locks and play-in worries, more:

No, a Ben Simmons/Kyrie Irving trade is not realistic

Friday's @LockedOnLakers podcast! We preview the Lakers — on the court and from a fantasy B-Ball perspective — and talk Kyrie and Simmons

"I feel totally different," says @James Harden. From the mag, even with Kyrie Irving in limbo, the Nets have enough firepower to win the title — and bring the super team era roaring back.

Is he in? Or is he out? Kyrie owes Nets an answer on this Cause a part-time Kyrie Irving isn't healthy option for this team.

The start of the season is imminent – and Ben Simmons is still holding out, while Kyrie Irving isn't playing. What happens there, and will Lillard & Beal stay put?

Kyrie Irving FAQ: Home games in question, trade talk, contract status and more

With @Tim Bontemps and @Brian Windhorst

espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:31 AM

Nets list Kyrie Irving as ineligible for preseason home opener

Kyrie Irving listed as "ineligible to play" vs. Bucks

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 6:15 AM

Friday's @lockedonlakers pod, early on YouTube. We talk with @redrock_bball (@LockedOnNBAPods, @lockedonfantasy) about the Lakers, Kyrie, Simmons, and where to take LeBron, AD and Russ in your draft.

The fans want to see you play @Kyrie Irving!

#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/vzFRym03qt – 12:22 AM

James Harden: Not having Kyrie Irving 'would hurt us' #Nets #NBA

While there is a lot of rest and load management (and whatever it is Kyrie is doing) going on in preseason, Tom Thibodeau has given hints that he will play to win every night when the season tips off just like last year.

Lowe Post podcast: @Bill Simmons stops by to preview the NBA season: Kyrie/Nets, new potential rivalries (are rivalries dead?), Ben Simmons trades, power teams in danger of falling into the play-in, much more:

Yes I believe the NBA included Kyrie in NBA Lane

Now on @ForbesSports

Kyrie Irving To Miss Brooklyn Nets First Preseason Game, James Harden Says a Prolonged Absence Would 'Hurt Us'

forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 6:29 PM

Official status of Kyrie Irving: “Ineligible to play” Friday at home against Milwaukee, Nets say.

My column on where the Nets go from here when Irving can only participate in team activities once (Monday at Philadelphia) between now and opening night: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-wants-… – 6:13 PM

“I think it’s a terrible situation”

🔊 Longtime NBA Coach P.J. Carlesimo tells @talkhoops & @LegsESPN why the Kyrie Irving situation has him very concerned for the Nets #BrooklynTogether pic.twitter.com/QXpnGXYQbb – 6:00 PM

Shams Charania: City Hall official says Irving is cleared to practice at home, but still not able to play in games at Barclays Center until the All-NBA guard fulfills vaccine requirement. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / October 8, 2021

Brian Lewis: Steve Nash on Irving being able to practice at HSS: “Its positive to be able to welcome him back into the building him and have him be part of the team…It sounds like its positive news.” #Nets #NBA -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / October 8, 2021

At this point, the Nets — both management and players — say they want Irving back on the court, but respect his privacy claims. “If he’s not on the court, yeah [it would hurt us]. He’s one of our best players and one of our leaders,” Harden said after practice Thursday. “I want him to be on the team, of course,” Harden told reporters when asked if he hopes Irving would get vaccinated. “He’s been a huge part since I’ve been here, a huge part of our success. The success we did have last year, we were kind of finding a rhythm, that chemistry that we’ve built. I can remember last year that one road trip we had, me and Kyrie. He’s just a special talent that you don’t really see often, so of course I would want him to be on the team. He’s one of the reasons why I came here.” -via NetsDaily / October 8, 2021