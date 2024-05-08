Kyrie Irving’s Anta Kai 1 ‘Mother’s Day’ Sneaker Will Only Release at One U.S. Store
Kyrie Irving will get a Mother’s Day edition of his Anta Kai 1 sneaker leading up to the holiday and with a connection to his home state.
The Anta Kai 1 “Mother’s Day” will release this weekend with the New Jersey boutique Sneaker Room as the exclusive stockiest in the United States. Owner Suraj Kaufman confirmed on Instagram that proceeds from the shoe will go toward community outreach initiatives, just as they did for a previous series of Mother’s Day sneakers made in collaboration with Sneaker Room for Irving’s Nike line.
Native-American patterns distinct from previous releases are intended to honor Irving’s mother Elizabeth, whose name appears on the lateral toe and who passed away when Kyrie was just 4 years old. The word “Mother” also appears on the exterior of the midfoot strap, while the interior reads, “In Celebration of.” An arrangement made up primarily of primary colors and white also breaks the trend of neon-heavy schemes that have defined the Anta 1 thus far, and the outsole takes on an always-welcomed gum.
The Kai 1 has been a huge success for Anta, as it’s sold out in every colorway released since the model’s March debut. Anta was able to put the shoe to market remarkably quick, having only announcing its deal with Irving in July after he was dropped by Nike for sharing on social media a documentary featuring antisemitic views and dragging his feet before denouncing them.
The “Mother’s Day” edition will be the sixth overall for the sneaker and follows a two-pack made for the NBA Playoffs in “Home” and “Away” colors.
The Anta Kyrie 1 “Mother’s Day” will release Saturday, May 1, through Sneaker Room. Neither the precise method of release nor price have been confirmed yet, and this post will be updated as more information becomes available.
