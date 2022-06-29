Kyler Murray isn’t only Cardinals player to get ‘mopey’ on sideline

A lot has been said about the body language of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray when things aren’t going well. After a bad play or series, he has been known to look unhappy on the sideline.

Some make a big deal about it.

Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh does not.

He appeared on a recent episode of the Dave Pasch Podcast and spoke about a number of things, including the body language of his quarterback.

Pugh has no issue with Murray’s leadership or the way he carries himself when things aren’t going well.

Before he joined the Cardinals in 2018, he played for the New York Giants. He reminded us of a fact about Eli Manning, a player many feel has had a Hall of Famer career.

“Eli Manning was not a vocal leader,” Pugh said. “He was the first one in, the last one out. He did everything right. Kyler comes in and does everything we ask him to do.”

And that negative body language on the sideline?

“Look at the Eli Manning face that’s plastered everywhere,” Pugh said. “No matter what happens, you’re going to have issues.”

He says Murray isn’t the only player that gets upset on the sideline.

“Does Kyler have a mopey attitude on the sidelines from time to time? Yeah, so do I, but they don’t have a camera on me when I’m sitting there angry after we have a turnover or lose a game,” Pugh said.

Many quarterbacks around the league get fired up or have animated conversations on the sideline with coaches or teammates from time to time.

Murray wants to win.

The issue is whether that stuff on the sideline affects his play.

Pugh didn’t say it did.

But Murray is the one under a microscope.

The body language thing is more of a media and fan concern than it is a concern among teammates.

List

One rookie from each NFL team who will surprise in 2022

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



