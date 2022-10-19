Kyle Schwarber joins Cubs' Willson Contreras in good playoff company
No one has hit a postseason home run farther than Cubs catcher Willson Contreras since Statcast began tracking the metric in 2015.
But one of Contreras' former Cubs teammates gave him a run for the title on Tuesday.
The Phillies and Padres squared off in Game 1 of the NLCS Tuesday night, and Kyle Schwarber — facing former Cubs teammate Yu Darvish, no less — clobbered a solo home run.
And we mean clobbered. Schwarber's drive sailed 488 feet and registered a 119.7 mph exit velocity.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Schwarber's homer is the second-longest in the postseason during the Statcast era, trailing only Contreras.
The Cubs catcher hit a 491-foot homer in Game 4 of the 2017 NLCS against the Dodgers — five years ago to the day.
488 FT
119.7 MPH
- 2nd-longest postseason HR tracked by Statcast (since 2015) -- Willson Contreras, 491 ft
- hardest-hit postseason batted ball since '15
- longest HR at Petco in span (RS + PS) https://t.co/1fFU8OOYhU
— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 19, 2022
Only one tracked playoff home run farther than the 489ft home run Luis Robert just hit... This Willson Contreras 491ft'er off Alex Wood pic.twitter.com/P9XtvASs5Y
— Daren Willman (@darenw) October 1, 2020
Schwarber knows a thing or two about hitting memorable postseason home runs. He's hit 10 in career, including five in 2015 — one of which landed atop the right field video board at Wrigley Field.
He's now in good company with Contreras — who's set to become a free agent this winter and is about to join Schwarber in a different kind of company as former Cubs.
