Kyle McCord leads Ohio State football in Heisman Trophy odds ahead of 2023 season

Ohio State has the chance to continue a trend in 2023.

In the past five college football seasons, five Ohio State football players have been finalists for the Heisman Trophy, including quarterback C.J. Stroud in each of the past two seasons, finishing fourth in 2021 and third in 2022.

Who would have the chance to be the next Buckeye to make the trip to New York City in December for the Heisman Trophy ceremony? According to FanDuel, it's whoever the Buckeyes' next quarterback is.

With the likelihood of Stroud entering the 2023 NFL draft, FanDuel gives Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord the best odds of any Buckeye to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy at +2000 odds, tied with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton.

Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown, who will be battling McCord for the starting quarterback spot, also has +8000 odds heading into the 2023 season, the same as Oregon State quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary.

Caesars Sportsbook has McCord at +1600 odds and Brown at +6000.

Dec 29, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) drops back to throw during a team practice for the Peach Bowl game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

FanDuel gives USC Caleb Williams +400 odds to repeat as the winner of the Heisman Trophy after beating TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and Stroud in 2022.

McCord has the most experience of any Ohio State quarterback returning, completing 41 of his 58 pass attempts across two seasons for 606 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Brown, as a freshman in 2022, recorded only one rush for one yard in two appearances.

Could Marvin Harrison Jr. or TreVeyon Henderson win the 2023 Heisman Trophy?

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates his touchdown catch against Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter of the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s odds as a Heisman Trophy winner are slim heading into the 2023 season.

Even after being a 2022 Biletnikoff Award finalist after leading Ohio State with 77 catches for 1,263 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, Harrison has +5000 odds to win the 2023 Heisman: second-best of any non-quarterback behind Michigan running back Blake Corum.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, Harrison has +4000 odds to win the Heisman.

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson is not listed on FanDuel's odds list for the Heisman, but is tied at +5000 with Penn State running back Nick SIngleton, Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins and Oregon State quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei on Caesars Sportsbook.

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

