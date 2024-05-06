Kyle Manzardo becomes first former Portland Pickles player to reach MLB

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Former Portland Pickles player Kyle Manzardo has been called up by the Cleveland Guardians — marking the first Portland Pickles player to join the MLB, the Pickles announced Monday.

Manzardo made his debut during Monday’s game against the Detroit Tigers — batting seventh as a designated hitter.

The move comes after the Guardians placed outfielder Steven Kwan, a former Oregon State player, on the 10-day injured list for a strained hamstring.

Last year, Manzardo was acquired from Tampa Bay’s trade deadline for pitcher Aaron Civale, as reported by The Associated Press. He was drafted by Tampa Bay in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft after spending three years playing at Washington State.

The 23-year-old spent the season in AAA Columbus “posting a slash line of .303/.375/.642/1.017 with 10 doubles, 9 home runs and 20 RBI over 29 games with the Clippers,” MLB said, noting Manzardo entered the 2024 season as the second-ranked prospect for the Guardians.

Manzardo spent the 2019 summer season playing for the Pickles, batting .302 with five homers and 32 RBI.

