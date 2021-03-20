Report: Pro Bowl CB Kyle Fuller lands with Broncos immediately after Bears release

It did not take long for Kyle Fuller to find a new home.

The former Chicago Bears cornerback has agreed to a one-year, $9.5 million deal with the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The deal reportedly contained $9 million guaranteed.

The #Broncos have agreed to terms with two-time Pro Bowl CB Kyle Fuller on a one-year, $9.5 million deal, including $9M fully guaranteed, per source. They swooped in quickly after the #Bears released Fuller, who now reunites with Vic Fangio in Denver. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 20, 2021

The deal came less than an hour after the Bears officially released Fuller, per the NFL's transaction wire. The Bears didn't even announce the news until after Fuller's deal was reported:

Fuller immediately finding a market for his talents isn't a surprise, as his release by the Bears was one of the most shocking moves of this offseason. Fuller had been entering the fourth-year of a four-year, $56 million contract, carrying a $20 million cap hit for the 2021 season. By cutting him, the Bears saved $11 million in cap space.

News of Fuller's imminent release emerged on Thursday, but the Bears were likely hoping to pull a Rodney Hudson and see if there was any interest in a trade before officially dropping him. That apparently never materialized.

Story continues

Broncos add a Pro Bowler to strong secondary

Fuller's addition is the latest move in an active offseason for the Broncos secondary. Until Saturday, the Broncos' big splash had been signing former Washington cornerback Ronald Darby to a three-year, $30 million deal.

The Broncos made another splash by signing free safety Justin Simmons to a four-year, $61 million extension, making him the highest-paid safety in the league. The team also declined a contract option for its other starting safety, Kareem Jackson, but the door is reportedly open for a reunion.

Compared to the above price tags, Fuller is a bargain at just $9.5 million. The former first-round pick has turned into a star in recent years, picking Pro Bowl honors in 2018 and 2019. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio was a witness to that rise, working as Bears defensive coordinator until 2019.

More from Yahoo Sports: