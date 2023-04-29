Kyle Busch to start first at Dover after qualifying washout

Kyle Busch will start first in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway after rain scrapped Saturday’s Busch Light Pole Qualifying session.

The same shower that ended Cup Series practice early brought a cancellation to qualifying, forcing competition officials to set the starting lineup by the NASCAR Rule Book. That elevated Busch’s No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to the No. 1 starting spot for Sunday’s Würth 400 (1 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM).

Cup Series points leader Christopher Bell will start second in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. The next two rows will be occupied by a quartet of Ford drivers — Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher and Chase Briscoe in that order.

Keselowski was fastest overall in the dual practice sessions that preceded qualifying. His top lap was 158.660 mph on the 1-mile track in the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford.

Practice was marked by three single-car incidents, the most significant involving Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. Dillon lost control entering the third turn and backed into the outside retaining wall. He was unhurt in the crash and will start Sunday’s 400-miler in a reserve car.

Two other solo spins did not result in contact but occurred in nearly the same area through Turns 3 and 4. Daniel Suárez went for a prolonged slide in his No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, and Erik Jones’ No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevy also skidded through the same corner.

The second session was halted nearly three minutes short by light rain.

This story will be updated.