Kurt Busch Shows Off His Favorite Ice Cream Ride

That’s like a totally normal thing, right?

Kurt Busch is one hot property lately, so naturally everyone is wondering what ride he uses to grab ice cream. It’s such a concern that the official NASCAR YouTube account posted a short video taken in the Busch home garage, which looks freakishly sterile, to show off the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 the family uses for ice cream runs.

The frozen dairy treat is serious business in this country lately, what with the media hounding the president about what flavor he’s been chomping instead of focusing on those silly, messy “issues” you would think they’d be covering. Ice cream is life, especially when the economy is melting down.

Anyway, Busch apparently really likes to show off his Z/28 by taking it to the local ice cream parlor. It’s a good-looking ride with white stripes over the classic Hugger Orange paint the man describes as “so in-depth, so thick, so crisp.” Yeah, that’s when the video starts to get a wee bit awkward.

As Busch tells it, him and his wife were watching the Barrett-Jackson auction (not sure which one or when) and they saw the car cross the block, instantly falling in love. It’s easy to see how that could happen. He was already registered to bid so they went for it and somehow they were able to muster more financial might than anyone else interested in this ride.

This thing isn’t a factory-spec ’69 Z/28, though. It actually has an old Sprint Car engine under the hood, so it should scoot nicely. Busch claims the other work done on it was “quality” which honestly can be a concern when bidding on an auction vehicle.

Busch apparently hangs out at home wearing a matching Monster Energy Drink hat and t-shirt, because that’s totally normal and has nothing to do with the sponsorship. Hey, if that’s what we have to do to score a sweet 1969 Chevy Camaro Z/28 like this one, that’s a small price to pay.

