Kuminga downgraded, ruled out for Warriors-Rockets showdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

In a rapid turn of events, Jonathan Kuminga will miss his fifth consecutive Warriors game Thursday night when they face the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

Earlier this week, Kuminga was ruled out of Golden State's big matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr assured reporters he would return in Houston after the young forward was upgraded to questionable for Thursday's pivotal matchup.

"He won't play [tonight]. He'll play in Houston [on Thursday]."



Steve Kerr provided the latest on Jonathan Kuminga pic.twitter.com/jx3TJ5hIhD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 3, 2024

But a surprising update in Thursday's injury report less than three hours before tip-off officially downgraded the young forward to out.

Kuminga has been sidelined for the past week with knee tendinitis. Before Thursday's game in Houston, Kerr noted the Warriors are "hopeful" Kumings will return Friday against the Mavericks in Dallas.

"We're hopeful for tomorrow, but we'll see how he feels tomorrow."



Steve Kerr provides an update after Jonathan Kuminga was ruled out for tonight's game in Houston pic.twitter.com/nKkUdCGxQk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 4, 2024

He is averaging 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season, and he has played a crucial role in keeping Golden State's playoff hopes alive.

Dario Šarić (knee) also was ruled out of Thursday's game, while Gary Payton II was listed as probable.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast