New KU Jayhawks bobblehead includes piece of court from 2022 title game

This may be the first time a sports fan will focus more on the base of a bobblehead than the figurine itself.

A new KU men’s basketball bobblehead was released Friday, and it has something a little different.

The bobblehead features Kansas mascot Big Jay standing on a piece of the court on which the Jayhawks basketball team won its last national championship.

The Jayhawks defeated the Tar Heels 72-69 at the Superdome in New Orleans on April 4, 2022.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum store, which is selling the item, says only 322 of the keepsakes will be created. The cost is $100 plus an $8 shipping charge per order.

“The court pieces are being supplied by Cincinnati based Artsman, a company that creates handcrafted artifacts from game-used elements of sports history including the men’s and women’s college basketball national championship games,” the museum said in a news release. “The top of the court features the official championship logo as well as details about the championship.”

Here is a look at the bobblehead, which the museum said will ship in October.