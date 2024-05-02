KU football lands commitment from Michigan offensive lineman, a former 4-star recruit

Kansas football landed its first spring transfer portal commitment on Thursday.

And it’s a big one.

Former Michigan offensive lineman Amir Herring announced his commitment to the Jayhawks on social media Thursday.

The former four-star recruit from Southfield, Michigan, redshirted his freshman year with the Wolverines. He played one snap at right guard this past season, playing against Indiana in October.

Herring is also the cousin of freshman quarterback Isaiah Marshall.

Marshall appeared excited about Herring’s commitment and showed support for his cousin on X (formerly Twitter).

“#LFK give my cousin a big welcome to the Jayhawk family. Go follow @amirherring55,” Marshall tweeted.

Herring, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound offensive lineman, chose Michigan over KU, Nebraska, Missouri, Penn State and others as a high school prospect.

Herring joins a Kansas offensive line that is facing a transitional period, with openings at the left tackle and center spots. The Jayhawks lost starting center Mike Novitsky to graduation, left tackle Dominick Puni to the NFL and guard Armaj Reed-Adams to the transfer portal.