KRON4 to broadcast Raiders’ 2024 preseason games, including tilt against 49ers

(KRON) — KRON4 will once again be home to the Las Vegas Raiders’ preseason games.

The Raiders will head up to Minnesota for their first preseason game against the Vikings at 1 p.m. on Aug. 10. Games 2 and 3 will be in Las Vegas against marquee opponents — the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys game kicks off at 1 p.m., and the 49ers game begins at 7 p.m. You can watch all the action on KRON4.

KRON4 will have a 30-minute pre-game and post-game show before and after each game hosted by Jason Dumas and Erin Wilson.

Jim Otto, ‘Mr. Raider’ and Pro Football Hall of Famer, dies at 86

The preseason games offer Raiders fans their first chance at seeing new additions like defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and rookie tight end Brock Bowers in silver and black. Wilkins came over to Las Vegas from Miami on a $110 million contract. Bowers is a Napa native who was a two-time national champion at the University of Georgia.

The preseason will be the first led by head coach Antonio Pierce, who was given the role full-time after serving as the Raiders’ interim head coach after the team fired Josh McDaniels last season. The Raiders won five of nine games with Pierce at the helm.

Raider Nation will also get a look at the team’s quarterback battle, as second-year player Aidan O’Connell will compete with veteran Gardner Minshew for the starting spot. O’Connell started 10 games for the Raiders as a rookie last season while Minshew started 13 for the Indianapolis Colts, nearly leading them to a playoff spot.

In the Raiders’ opener, NFL fans will likely get their first look at Vikings’ first-round draft pick JJ McCarthy, the quarterback who led the University of Michigan to a national title last season.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.