Kristaps Porzingis: Miami Heat gave Boston Celtics analysis paralysis in Game 2

What is it about the Miami Heat that can trip up the Boston Celtics, as they did in Game 2 of their first round 2024 East playoffs series this past (April 24) Wednesday night? According to star Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis, it’s because the Heat are good at inducing paralyzing over-analysis in Boston.

“They make us think,” explained Porzingis via CLNS Media after a recent practice. “They do this on one possession, then they do another thing on another possession, then they switch, then they don’t. So that can freeze you a little bit, because you start to think a little bit, then you rush.”

How should the Celtics respond to this in Game 3 to avoid a repeat performance and all the angst that might bring Boston fans?

“We on the other hand maybe felt a little bit like, ‘We’re the number one seed against Miami at home,'” said the Lithuanian center.

“That can maybe get you a little bit, so we just have to make sure that we still play basketball, it’s still basketball, it’s still just reads and go, and not overthinking stuff, and we’ll be fine.”

