How the Boston Celtics’ terrible perimeter defense cost them Game 2 to the Miami Heat

The Boston Celtics’ terrible perimeter defense cost them Game 2 to the Miami Heat due to the team rigidly adhering to the scheme that won them Game 1 in a blowout.

While it remains unclear why the Celtics did not adjust, and whether that decision was the fault of Joe Mazzulla and the rest of the team’s coaching staff or the players simply freelancing, one thing is unambiguous. And that is that it simply cannot happen again in this series if Boston wants to get to the 2024 NBA Finals with legs under them able to have a shot at competing.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a microscope to the loss and shared their thoughts on what needs to change. Check it out below!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire