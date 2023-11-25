Kristaps Porzingis injury: Latest update on Celtics star's calf originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics didn't have their starting center, Kristaps Porzingis, for most of the second half during Friday's in-season tournment game against the Magic in Orlando.

Porzingis exited with 6:44 remaining in the third quarter, and he was ruled out shortly after with left calf tightness.

The Celtics wilted in the second half and lost 113-96 at Amway Arena. The Magic outscored the C's 65-40 in the second half.

Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe spoke to Porzingis after the game and got an update on the star center's status:

Kristaps Porzingis tells the Globe he’ll have an MRI on his left calf to tomorrow but doesn’t think the injury is too serious. Said he felt a tweak running the floor. Did not slip. #Celtics #Magic. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) November 24, 2023

Porzingis has battled injuries throughout his career. He has not played more than 65 games in a single season since the 2016-17 campaign.

Even if this injury isn't serious, it would be wise of the Celtics to still keep him out of the lineup for a little bit to make sure his calf gets all the rest it needs to fully recover.

Kristaps Porzingis left the game in the 3rd quarter with left calf tightness@tvabby, @EddieHouse_50 & @ChrisForsberg_ discuss on Postgame Live pic.twitter.com/fYrCWJk8KY — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 24, 2023

Porzingis has played very well in his first season with the Celtics. He is averaging 18.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

The Celtics lead the Eastern Conference standings with a 12-4 record. They will be back in action Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden.