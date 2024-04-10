Kristaps Porzingis helped the Boston Celtics make NBA history with his Player of the Week nod

It is not every week that you tend to find star Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis helping the Celtics to make NBA history. But it did happen this week, as the Latvian center was awarded the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors for the penultimate week of the 2023-24 NBA regular season calendar.

The fourth such honor of KP’s career in the league and his first with Boston, it was also the fourth such honor for a Celtics player (with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White getting the nod before Porzingis) this season, the most ever for one team in one season.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look at the achievement for KP on a recent episode. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire