Kristaps Porzingis exits Game 4 vs. Heat with non-contact injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics lost Kristaps Porzingis to a right calf injury during Monday's Game 4 vs. the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.

Porzingis suffered the non-contact injury late in the second quarter. He pulled up lame and asked to be subbed out before limping to the locker room. He first started limping about a minute before the play that caused him to leave the game after appearing to step on Heat guard Tyler Herro's foot.

Watch the play that led to the injury in the video player above.

The Celtics labeled Porzingis' injury "right calf tightness" and ruled him doubtful to return.

The good news for the C's is that according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "early indications" are that Porzingis did not suffer an Achilles injury. He will undergo imaging on Tuesday to determine the severity.

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (right calf) will undergo imaging on Tuesday but early indications are that he hasn’t sustained an Achilles injury, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 30, 2024

Porzingis is widely considered the Celtics' X factor on their quest for Banner 18. Losing the prized offseason addition for any amount of time would be a tremendous blow for Boston on both ends of the floor.

For as long as Porzingis is sidelined, the Celtics will count on veteran Al Horford and Luke Kornet to step up as the leaders in the frontcourt.

This post will be updated with more details on Porzingis' injury when possible.