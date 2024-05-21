Koreyon Robinson talks passion of coaching Kansas City youth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You may think with the sweater Koreyon Robinson’s wearing, FOX4 is sponsoring a youth football team. That’s not the case, but some back story first on Robinson, a man who truly loves the game of football.

“It’s all love, it’s my passion, so, I would do it, without a dime in the world for the rest of my life,” he said.

Robinson admits in his own words he was a troubled youth, but quickly got on the right path through school and football, like many, the dream of NFL didn’t work – but that didn’t stop him.

“Working with athletes, for free, I did it just out of the passion and love, and gradually it picked up in the clientele,” Robinson said.

One was Steven Nelson.

“He was one of the first people to give me an opportunity. And he came and trained with me and from there we had a camp with DeAnthony Thomas,” Robinson said. “We hosted when he first came to Kansas City. And from there .. asking people to train for free and it kind of grew from there.”

It worked for a man who nicknames himself ‘Grindtime’ – makes sense, he has a delivery company, had a sports apparel company, and also works for the Chiefs, working in fan development, he also gets to develop his coaching skills.

“I had an opportunity to go under Allen (Wright) with equipment. I’ve been under Coach Daly with the linebackers. I love everything about it. He’s one of the few coaches “

He’ll put on the Chiefs gear and work with the best, still volunteering to do anything possible to help and some of the players have helped him in return doing what he loves the most, coaching kids.

He’s in charge of youth football program GT Elite. He lists Deon Bush and Leo Chanel as handful of players helping his team get to National Tournaments, which leads into how we can get back to, why the FOX4 Boyz shirt, it’s his 12 year old football team.

“They kinda got that nickname because they’re always a show. They’re dancing, they win, they’re ranked in the Top 10 in the country now. You know, they the show, so everybody just started saying, we call them the FOX4 Boyz because every time you come around, you go to pull your camera’s out.”

So far many of his youth teams are Top 10 in the country, but it’s more than football.

He’s got three rules:

“What’s integrity? Doing the right thing when nobody’s watching. What’s a leader? Thinking for yourself. And what’s confidence? Believe in yourself.”

So for Grindtime, it’s still about grinding, many of the coaches are volunteering, some retired, some up and coming, most just want to be around the game. But if they can’t be part of the game forever.

“We want to make sure they have the mindset, the discipline and the mindset to whatever they want to do in life, to succeed in that. I’m just instilling that at an early age,” Robinson said. “Discipline, determination, confidence in them. So whenever they go to step out in the world, they’re able to do it even outside of sports.”

