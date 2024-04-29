Kool-Aid McKinstry has shocking opinion of Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

The 2024 NFL draft wrapped on Saturday and the Alabama Crimson Tide saw 10 of its now former players selected during the seven-round event that encompassed three days in Detroit.

One former Crimson Tide star who had his name called was cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry who is headed to New Orleans to play with the Saints.

Before the draft, Kool-Aid joined Robert Griffin III’s YouTube show to discuss his path to the NFL. While on the show, RG3 asked McKinstry about the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback Jalen Milroe and Kool-Aid offered some shockingly high praise for Alabama’s signal caller.

Watch and see what McKinstry had to say about Milroe!

Kool-Aid McKinstry believes @JalenMilroe will be the 1st QB taken in next year’s #NFLDraft “I think the guy definitely gon go out this year and just go crazy. Heisman….I’m telling you bra I believe in him this much…” Tap in #RollTide fans 📺 https://t.co/jz8IFbsr1g pic.twitter.com/OgMvHrVlPF — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 29, 2024

It’s fair to say that Kool-Aid has a ton of faith in Milroe’s ability to play the quarterback position and he certainly has the tools to be one of the most highly sought-after prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. Whether or not he can become the first QB taken or not remains to be seen.

