Kool-Aid celebrating Saints’ Kool-Aid McKinstry with a sweet limited edition flavor

What a week for Kool-Aid McKinstry. First, he was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft — a cause worthy of celebration. And McKinstry has a pretty sweet partnership in the works with his namesake. Kool-Aid will soon launch a limited edition flavor offering named “Black Cherry Blitz,” inspired by McKinstry’s favorite flavor, to celebrate the occasion.

We’re still waiting on details for when these unique collectibles will become available, so stay tuned. But it’s tough to not draw a comparison to the special Alvin Kamara Airheads candies the star running back enjoyed early in his Saints career. Hopefully these two playmakers share more than a sweet tooth. If McKinstry achieves anything close to what Kamara has accomplished in the NFL, he’ll be able to look back on his career as a success. He’s already off to a good start endearing himself to the Saints’ fanbase.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire