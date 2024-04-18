Kompany on supporting his keepers and Bramall Lane 'cup final'

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has been speaking to the media before Saturday's trip to face Sheffield United in the Premier League (15:00 BST kick-off).

Here are the key lines from his news conference

Kompany confirmed he "shouldn't have too much change from the last game" in terms of injuries and midfielder Josh Brownhill is "not out of contract" this summer.

On his team's recent performances: "For the first 10, 12 games it was too often teams could pull away from us. We had to change a few things and, from that moment onwards, we've been nearly in every game. It looks like we're closer to results recently but it's still the same thing of rewarding our performances. We've been good but we could have had a lot more points."

On his goalkeeper situation after Arijanet Muric's two high-profile errors in their past two games: "Not a difficult position at all. I've had the type of season where I've had to back my players. It's not an issue of talent but you can't force consistency. It's the nature of the season we're in. We've supported Traffs [James Trafford] when he's made mistakes and we will do the same with Muro [Muric]."

Kompany conceded his side must win at Bramall Lane: "It's been a must-win for a while for us now, but I guess you get down to the wire. It's a must-win game for both teams, for sure."

On Saturday's opponents: "They've had a change of manager, of course. There are differences there. At the same time, from our side, we don't have anything to lose. It's going to have that little bit of a cup final feel to it. We should embrace that."