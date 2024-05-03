Kolkata breaks 11-year bogey by beating IPL host Mumbai

Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, India, Friday, May 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Kolkata Knight Riders bowled out Mumbai for 145 and ended an 11-year losing streak at the Indians in the Indian Premier League on Friday.

Mumbai's chase of the 170 target fell short by 24 runs as Mitchell Starc overcame poor form to pick up 4-33. Mumbai was all out with seven balls to spare.

Kolkata was dismissed for 169 off the second-to-last ball and led by Venkatesh Iyer's 70 off 52 balls.

Kolkata had lost seven straight times at Wankhede Stadium since 2013.

The Knight Riders remained second overall, and Mumbai was ninth and eliminated from playoffs contention.

Kolkata got off to a horrendous start and was reduced to 57-5 in 6.1 overs. Its high-scoring top order failed for once; openers Phil Salt (5) and Sunil Narine (8), skipper Shreyas Iyer (6) and youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi (13).

Rinku Singh, who missed the India bus to the T20 World Cup next month, was out to spin for 9.

Mumbai's Nuwan Thushara picked up 3-42, his best IPL haul in four games. Skipper Hardik Pandya took 2-44.

Manish Pandey was subbed in as impact player and combined with Venkatesh Iyer to put on 83 off 62 balls for the sixth wicket. Their partnership rescued the day for Kolkata; Iyer hit three sixes and six fours, and Pandey hit two sixes.

But it was a sub-par total as Jasprit Bumrah claimed three wickets in his two-over death burst.

Mumbai didn’t start its chase any better.

Ishan Kishan was bowled by Starc for 13, and former skipper Rohit Sharma was subbed in as an impact player and made only 11 before Narine had him caught.

Kolkata's spinners produced and Mumbai was down to 70-5 in the 11th over.

Defeat loomed for Mumbai when Pandya was on 1 and caught off Andre Russell on 1.

The world's top-ranked T20 batter, Suryakumar Yadav, had other plans though. He smacked two sixes and six fours for 56 off 35 balls and kept up the fight for Mumbai.

Tim David chipped in 24, and Yadav ran out of time — and partners — before holing out off Russell in the 16th over.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket