May 8—Kokomotion sent a group of gymnasts to compete in the USA Gymnastics Region 5 Xcel Championships on April 26-28 in La Grange, Illinois. Addie Swope, Madison Leavitt, Emily Morgan and Kendralyn Williams all came away with vault titles in their respective divisions.

Kokomotion also recently competed in the National Gymnastics Association Boys State Meet at Bloomington.