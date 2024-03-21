Do you know the Rhode Island connections to the NCAA men's and women's tournaments?

No Rhode Island teams were fortunate enough to reach March Madness this season.

It was a shutout on both the men’s and women’s sides. Providence’s men didn’t receive an at-large call on Selection Sunday, Brown’s men suffered heartbreak in the Ivy Madness title game against Yale and the University of Rhode Island’s women came up short against Richmond in the Atlantic 10 championship matchup.

The Friars men were eliminated from the National Invitation Tournament in a loss Tuesday night against Boston College. Providence’s women await an assignment in the WNIT but the NCAA Tournament will go on without them. It’s a difficult stage to reach and that makes qualification all the more rewarding.

The following folks with Rhode Island connections know the feeling well. The next few days for them will be special — potentially the next few weeks.

Here’s a short guide to who, when and where they’ll be starting the road to the Final Four:

Enoch Cheeks, Dayton

The former Mount Pleasant standout transferred in from Robert Morris and has been a starter throughout 2023-24 with the Flyers. They earned a No. 7 seed in the West Region and will take on Nevada in Salt Lake City. Tip is set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Keegan Records starred at South Kingstown High and St. Andrew's before playing for the Syracuse Orange and now the Colgate Raiders.

Keegan Records, Colgate

It’s the fourth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament for Records, who starred at South Kingstown and prepped at St. Andrew’s. The Raiders have dominated the Patriot League during his tenure and earned a No. 14 seed in the West Region. They face Baylor in Memphis for a 12:40 p.m. tip on Friday.

Cumberland's Tyler Kolek is a two-time All-American leading Marquette into the NCAA Tournament.

Tyler Kolek, Marquette

The two-time All-American is expected to return from an oblique injury after missing the Big East Tournament. Kolek could help drive the Golden Eagles to a deep run after drawing a No. 2 seed in the South Region. Marquette battles Western Kentucky in Indianapolis, a 2 p.m. tip on Friday.

Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley celebrates beating St. John's in the Big East Tournament. Hurley and his staff used to coach the University of Rhode Island men's team.

Connecticut coaching staff

Huskies head coach Dan Hurley and assistants Luke Murray and Tom Moore all used to call the University of Rhode Island sideline home. UConn support staff member Andre Berry was a breakout player with the Rams in 2017-18, anchoring their frontcourt. Graduate assistant Malik Martin continued the URI family legacy started by his older brother, Hassan. The Huskies are the No. 1 overall seed in the field and begin East Region play against Stetson in Brooklyn at 2:45 p.m. Friday.

Courtney Swider, shown in action for Portsmouth in 2021, will play for Richmond in the women's NCAA Tournament.

Courtney Swider, Richmond

Swider is the latest member of the prominent Portsmouth basketball family to find success in the game. She prepped at Tabor and has made 15 appearances with the Spiders in her first season. Richmond swept Atlantic 10 regular season and tournament titles to earn a No. 10 seed in the Portland region — they'll take on Duke in Columbus, Ohio, at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Dolly Cairns is a former captain of the University of Rhode Island women's team.

Dolly Cairns, Florida Gulf Coast

The former captain at the University of Rhode Island found a perfect new home as a transfer with the Eagles. She averaged 9.2 points and shot 35.3% from 3-point range while making 31 appearances for the Atlantic Sun Tournament champions. They drew a No. 12 seed in the Albany region and will take on Oklahoma in Bloomington, Ind., in a 4 p.m. tip Saturday.

