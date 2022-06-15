What you need to know about the Milwaukee Bucks' offseason, potential player and roster moves, the NBA draft, salary cap and more

Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst and his staff have a full offseason ahead of them for the first time since the team bowed out in the Eastern Conference finals in 2019. Training camp likely will open at the end of September, with a preseason trip to Abu Dhabi on tap the first week in October, but the NBA calendar is “normal” – with the draft combine having just wrapped up, the draft on June 23 and the free agency moratorium beginning July 1.

No players are jetting off to play in Olympic Games, and though Khris Middleton will need time to fully recover from his sprained left medial collateral ligament, he does not need surgery.

On one hand it’s a chance to breathe after squeezing in 272 games into 2½ calendar years, but the business of basketball never ends and there are decisions Bucks ownership, Horst and some players must make in the coming five weeks.

Let’s take a look at what Horst and his staff are working with:

Bucks forward Khris Middleton, who is still recovering from a knee injury he suffered early in the playoffs, is eligible for an extension this offseason.

These Milwaukee Bucks players are under contract for the 2022-2023 season

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($42,492,492)

Khris Middleton ($37,948,276)

Jrue Holiday ($32,544,00 base salary, with a chance to earn an additional $5,873,040 in bonuses)

Brook Lopez ($13,906,976)

Grayson Allen ($8,500,000 base salary, with a chance to earn an additional $1,275,000 in bonuses)

George Hill ($4,000,000)

Rayjon Tucker ($1,815,677)*

Luca Vildoza ($1,752,638)*

*Non-guaranteed

Need to know

Middleton is once again eligible for a contract extension this offseason, which can be approached in several ways. He can tell the Bucks he will opt-in for his $40.39 million player option in 2023-24 and sign an extension for a maximum $152 million over three years beyond that. Or, he can tell the team he will decline that option and seek an extension for $200 million over four seasons beginning in 2023-24. It is possible Middleton could agree to a non-maximum extension as well. If no longer-term agreement is reached, with one year and an option remaining on Middleton's contract, the team also could explore trade options for Middleton, who will turn 31 in August.

Lopez is entering the last year of his deal signed in 2019. He performed well and looked good after returning from December back surgery, but he just turned 34 and will be entering his 15th season. Of the players under contract, Lopez’s expiring salary and continued effectiveness could also make him one of the few trade chips the team has. Should the team look to extend Lopez, the maximum extension he could receive is a $75 million deal over four years. But a one-year, $16.6 million or two-year, $34.7 million deal could make sense for both parties if they choose to extend the partnership.

Hill said he suffered an injury between his T6 and T7 vertebrae that will have to be addressed in some manner this offseason, along with a tear in his oblique muscle suffered at the end of the regular season.

Bucks players Pat Connaughton (left) and Bobby Portis can exercise their player option or opt out and become unrestricted free agents.

Pat Connaugton, Bobby Portis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo have player options

Pat Connaughton ($5,728,393)

Bobby Portis ($4,564,980)

Thanasis Antetokounmpo ($1,878,720)

Need to know

Portis has bet on himself for two years in Milwaukee and appears ready to cash in.

As far as the Bucks are concerned, any deal they offer Portis must be a minimum of two years without an option. They can offer up to a four-year, $50 million deal to the 27-year-old, who has turned into a 41% three-point shooter in his time in Milwaukee. Portis is coming off a career year in games started (59), points (14.6) and rebounds (9.1) per game.

“I really don’t have a comment on it,” Portis said of his player option. “That’s on the organization and my agent will have to figure that out. I don’t really discuss numbers or contracts or none of that. I love it here. I love being a Buck, but it definitely comes down to them making it work.”

Connaughton set career highs in scoring (9.9 points per game) and three-point shooting (39.5%) in a season in which he played more than 60 games.

“I know when you’re in the NBA there’s only a finite amount of time that you have,” Connaughton said. “It’s different and it’s unique compared to other professions, right? It’s a shorter lifespan. It is a business. Guys want to make as much money in that lifespan as they can because it is short and they have the rest of their lives to live and families to provide for.

"But I try to look at things a little bit different, look at things other than just the monetary value that it can literally bring. Competing for championships, playing alongside guys like Giannis and Jrue and Khris. Playing for our owners here and Coach ‘Bud’ and Jon Horst. I think they’ve done a really good job here in Milwaukee to create a family-like culture and that’s something I’ve always been about.

"And I’ve always prided myself on winning. So for me I think it’s not just about looking at dollars and cents, it’s about looking at the organization as a whole, looking at my teammates and knowing that these guys have become like brothers to me. So how do I find ways to continue to improve my game so that hopefully I can help improve our chances of winning a championship here in Milwaukee next year.”

Should Connaughton elect to opt-out and become an unrestricted free agent, the Bucks have flexibility beyond the salary cap to re-sign him for a deal that could last up to five years with 8% annual raises.

There isn’t a reason for Thanasis Antetokounmpo to opt-out, other than to do so with the understanding he would sign a one-year, minimum deal with another player option for 2023-24. That move would save the Bucks about $70,000 in cap space.

Jordan Nwora is the Bucks' lone qualifying offer/restricted free agent

Jordan Nwora ($2,011,516)

Need to know

Nwora will turn 24 before the start of the season and though he showed improvement he didn’t earn consistent playing time despite injuries to Middleton, Hill, Connaughton and Rodney Hood. It appears unlikely another team will swoop in with a big offer, but the Bucks do have an opportunity to match any deal he is extended from another team. It would make sense to at least extend the qualifying offer to Nwora and have him back on the team to start his third year in Milwaukee.

Bucks' two-way contracts

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Lindell Wigginton

Wesley Matthews, Jevon Carter and Serge Ibaka are Bucks' unrestricted free agents

Wes Matthews

Jevon Carter

Serge Ibaka

Need to know

Matthews, who will be 36 in mid-October, said he is not retiring and would like to play a 14th season, though he hopes he won’t have to wait until after the season starts to sign with a team.

Carter said he didn’t receive much interest from teams when the Nets released him in February, but maybe his 55% three-point shooting and 50.6% shooting overall in 20 regular-season games with the Bucks will resuscitate his market.

Ibaka averaged about 18 minutes per game in 19 regular-season appearances after being acquired by the Bucks via trade in February, but he played just 22 playoff minutes. It would appear if Lopez and Portis are back with the Bucks there is no room for the soon-to-be 33-year-old big man.

The Bucks have one pick in the 2022 NBA draft

First round, No. 24 overall

Second round: None*

* The Bucks forfeited their second-round pick due to the “gun jumping” penalty instituted for the failed sign-and-trade for Bogdan Bogdanović last offseason.

Need to know

Of those on the current roster, Giannis Antetokounmpo (No. 15 overall, 2013) is the only draft pick under contract for next year. Nwora was an original selection (No. 45 overall, 2020) as well.

What to know about the Bucks' salary cap situation, luxury tax

The cap reportedly will be set at $122 million, an increase of about $10 million over last season, with the luxury tax threshold rising to $149 million (up from about $136 million).

Need to know

With no moves being made, the Bucks are already over the 2022-23 salary cap and nearing the luxury tax threshold.

What about the mid-level exemption for the Bucks?

If Portis and Connaughton opt-out of their deals, the Bucks can use “Bird rights” on either player to exceed the salary cap and re-sign him, though there are limits to the years and dollars.

The Bucks also will have a $6,149,000 million taxpayer mid-level exemption to use. A player can be signed under this exemption for up to three seasons. It also can be spread among players. For instance, last season the Bucks used $4 million toward Hill and the remaining dollars to Georgios Kalaitzakis and Tucker.

The veteran minimum salary in 2022-23 is about $1,810,000. The Bucks will be looking for veteran players to accept this deal. Once again, they will be looking to bolster their roster via the trade deadline and buyout market deep into next season.

Need to know

An NBA team moves into the harsher “repeater tax” category once it operates in the luxury tax for four years out of five, and the Bucks likely will be in the luxury tax for the third straight season next year.

To prevent the incursion of the repeater penalty the Bucks would need to either avoid the tax for next year or avoid the tax for 2023-24 and 2024-25. This may prove difficult, especially if the team wants to continue to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo not only on the roster, but with max-level supporting players around him. This should not affect player moves for this coming season, but it no doubt must be on the front office’s radar when it comes to mapping out longer-term extensions and contracts.

* Tax bills are estimates as they are calculated at the conclusion of every season.

