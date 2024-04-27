What to know about the Chiefs' newest offensive weapon

Apr. 26—The Kansas City Chiefs used their first-round pick Thursday night to add a do-it-all speedster in Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Worthy entered the 2023 NFL Draft as the player with the fastest 40-yard dash time in the history of the NFL Scouting Combine when he ran an official time of 4.21. The stats accumulated at Texas for Worthy were only over a three-year span. In 39 games started, he tallied 26 career receiving touchdowns, which is the third most in program history; 2,755 yards, the fourth most in program history; and had 197 career receptions, which is the sixth most in program history.

Worthy also showed his versatility with his punt-returning abilities as he accumulated 564 total punt return yards in his career, the eighth most in program history.

A decorated wideout in Austin, Texas, Worthy has the accolades to warrant a first-round selection. He was named an AP third-team All-American as an all-purpose player in 2023 after a stellar season that helped the Longhorns reach the College Football Playoff. Worthy was also named first-team All-Big 12 in 2023.

The Chiefs selected worthy by trading up with the Buffalo Bills to the No. 28 spot in the draft on Thursday night. The Chiefs also received Buffalo's fourth-round pick (No. 133) while the Bills received the No. 32 pick and the Chiefs' third-round pick (No. 95).

