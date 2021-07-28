What to know from Brian Gutekunst’s press conference to open training camp

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst opened training camp with an extensive session with assembled media members at Lambeau Field on Wednesday morning.

Here are the important answers coming out of the press conference:

– Gutekunst said Aaron Rodgers has “earned a place at the table” in terms of player personnel. Both sides are still learning how to incorporate his input into the equation.

– Gutekunst said his relationship with Rodgers can be described as “professional.” He said the two have the same goals. “We want to win a championship.”

– Gutekunst confirmed Rodgers played a role in the upcoming trade for receiver Randall Cobb.

– Gutekunst expects that Rodgers will practice with the team on Wednesday to start camp.

– Gutekunst said the revised contract for Rodgers hasn’t been signed, sealed and delivered just yet.

– Gutekunst confirmed there have been “communication lapses” with players. Pointed to communication as an area where he and the team needs to grow. He also dispelled the notion that the Packers have a “people” problem in the organization, as Rodgers mentioned earlier this offseason.

– Gutekunst said Davante Adams is “very important” to the Packers and getting a deal done is a priority.

– Gutekunst confirmed he did call Rodgers during draft night in 2020, but it was after the team made the Jordan Love pick, not before.

– How does Gutekunst know Rodgers is all-in? “He’s here.” Called Rodgers a “true competitor” and a “true professional.” Not worried about his commitment level in 2021.

– Gutekunst wouldn’t say if there’s a strong commitment between the team and Rodgers past 2021. “We’re really focused on 2021.” Priority now is putting the offseason behind them and starting this season.

– Gutekunst said Rodgers has “earned the right” to have meaningful discussions about his future after the season.

– Gutekunst said the team is in a good spot with vaccinations. Things really ramped up on the player side over the last three weeks.

– Gutekunst said having another year working under Rodgers will be a good thing for Love. The team was impressed with the way he handled the situation and increased reps during the offseason workout program.

– Gutekunst said the Packers pushed it to the limit this season with some of the salary cap work done to keep the team together. He also admitted there will be some future pain as the team works through more cap puzzles.

– Gutekunst said all the players placed on the non-football injury list on Tuesday are “short-term” injuries. “Nothing we’re concerned about long-term.” Players include Za’Darius Smith, Kevin King and Kingsley Keke.