What we know about Alabama football coaching search: Was Dan Lanning really in Tuscaloosa?

The Alabama football coaching search is underway and Nick Saban's replacement will soon be determined.

Saban announced his retirement Wednesday after 17 seasons with the Crimson Tide, having won six national championships, 10 SEC West titles and nine conference championships over that span. Saban retired after a half century in coaching in which he won seven national championships total and achieved numerous other accomplishments.

Now, Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne will look to find Saban's replacement. It's a decision Byrne knew he would have to make when he took the job in 2017, and now that day is here.

Who will Byrne hire?

He's known for keeping his coaching searches close to the vest, but a decision likely won't be prolonged. Alabama has players anxiously awaiting the decision before deciding whether to stay or enter the transfer portal. Crimson Tide players now have a 30-day window to do so because of Saban leaving.

As the search progresses, this page will be updated with new information gleaned. Here's what we know and what we're hearing about the Alabama football coaching search.

Dan Lanning update: Jan. 11, 9:45 a.m. CT

Dan Lanning was not in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday night. I'm certain of that, even though reports indicated he was.

Now, that doesn't mean Oregon coach isn't in the running for the job. But the notion he was in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday night isn't true.

I know it's a fact that Lanning was not in Tuscaloosa, and I know it with 100% certainty. And it makes sense for multiple reasons. First, logistically that wouldn't be the easiest thing to pull off considering Saban informed folks in the building Wednesday afternoon of his decision to retire. Second, that just doesn't seem to fit the way Byrne operates. He's secretive and sharp about the way he goes about a search. He's not about to trot out a candidate for curious eyes to spot or see.

