Knicks to sign guard Duane Washington Jr. on two-way contract

Jan 8, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) dribbles against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Footprint Center. / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks are planning to sign guard Duane Washington Jr. to a two-way contract, according to multiple reports.

Washington, 22, averaged 7.9 points, 2.0 assists and 1.2 rebounds per game over 12.7 minutes of action in 31 games (three starts) with the Phoenix Suns this season. He was waived by the team on Feb. 1, a week before they made a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant.

Washington went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Ohio State, where he played three seasons and averaged 16.4 points per game on 41.0 percent shooting during his junior season.

He then signed a two-way deal with the Indiana Pacers for the 2021-2022 season, and averaged 9.9 points on 40.5 percent shooting over 20.2 minutes per night in 48 games (seven starts).

The 6-foot-3 guard is a career 37.1 percent shooter from three and has averaged 9.1 points over 78 career contests.