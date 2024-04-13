Knicks’ OG Anunoby talks confrontation with Nets' Cam Thomas

In the closing moments of the Knicks’ comeback win over the Nets on Friday night, Jalen Brunson was fouled by young Nets guard Cam Thomas.

Thomas pushed Brunson to the ground, intentionally or not, which riled up the Madison Square Garden crowd. Thomas quickly walked towards his bench before OG Anunoby went up to him, causing the referees to get in between them.

While the incident didn’t get physical, the Knicks forward said after the game he asked Thomas what that foul was about because he thought it was an aggressive push.

The referees would look at the replay to see if Thomas’ push would be upgraded to a flagrant foul, but they didn’t think it did.

Cooler heads prevailed and the Knicks would eventually wind the clock down to zero to clinch homecourt in the first round of the playoffs. Anunoby, who was acquired before the start of 2024 and has become one huge reason for the Knicks taking a step closer to title contention, was asked about his actions.

“I don't ever want to see a teammate get pushed,” Anunoby said. “That's it. Nothing more.”

An expected response from the stoic Anunoby. The forward’s usual calm demeanor made his actions more jarring. But it shows the bond he has with his new teammates, something Brunson appreciated after the game.

“It means a lot,” the All-Star guard said with a smirk and a pause. “I’ll leave it at that.”

The win on Friday means the Knicks can't be lower than a No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. Their game against the Bulls on Sunday, along with other results, will determine where they stand and who'll they will face in round one.