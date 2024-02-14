Knicks mailbag: Are there plans for buyout market or hints at 2024 NBA Draft strategy?

SNY's Ian Begley will be responding to and breaking down answers to Knicks questions from readers. Here's the latest...

Are the Knicks in the buyout market for another big man (for insurance purposes)? - @KNYT_Hoops

I don’t think they are heavily involved at the moment. The Knicks have two open roster spots. So they can sign a veteran big man. But entering the week, they were not in significant talks with any centers available via the buyout market.

Eventually, the Knicks will have to add another player to the roster.

Counting Taj Gibson, the Knicks currently have 13 players on standard NBA deals. League rules state that teams must carry a minimum of 14 players on standard contracts. They can dip below 14, but only for a two-week period.

New York’s deal at the trade deadline to acquire Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks left them with 13 players on standard NBA deals. So the club will need to add a player late next week.

One avenue the Knicks have been exploring, per people familiar with the matter: Signing one – or more -- of their G League players to a standard contract. This would be a reward/promotion for a player – or players – who have excelled with Westchester.

Something else to keep an eye on: Gibson’s 10-day deal expires early next week. If the Knicks want to keep Gibson beyond his current 10-day deal, they’ll need to sign him to a rest-of-season contract. If they decline to re-sign Gibson, the Knicks will have just 12 players on standard NBA deals. In this scenario, they’d have to sign two players to standard NBA contracts by Feb. 22.

Would the Knicks pursue another veteran big man if they decide against signing Gibson? I’d think so.

Dec 30, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks forward Taj Gibson (67) rebounds the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith (25) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

It’s logical to assume that one variable here is the health of Isaiah Hartenstein. If the Knicks think Hartenstein’s Achilles ailment could flare up again late in the regular season or in the postseason, wouldn’t they have to pursue a veteran big man?

If Hartenstein is unavailable, the Knicks would have just two healthy centers in Jericho Sims and Precious Achiuwa (New York hopes that Mitchell Robinson can return late in the regular season from foot surgery. But it’s probably hard to know at this point if Robinson will be ready to play significant minutes in the postseason).

In this hypothetical scenario, I’d be surprised if New York entered the playoffs with Sims and Achiuwa as their only healthy big men. So they probably would pursue a veteran big man via the buyout market. An important date here is March 1. Any player waived by March 1 is eligible for a postseason roster.

Has there been any consideration of starting Bojan Bogdanovic at PF instead of Precious Achiuwa while Randle and OG are out? - @jmere09nyc



If I asked Tom Thibodeau this question, he’d probably say, "I consider everything." This is his standard answer when reporters ask about lineup changes/adjustments.

With that being said, the Knicks’ starting lineup (Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa, Jericho Sims) obviously lacks shooting.

If the club sticks with that lineup against Orlando on Wednesday and struggles to score, I’m sure Thibodeau and the staff would at least consider starting Bogdanovic after the All-Star break. The Knicks’ first game after the break is on Feb. 22 at Philadelphia.

New York Knicks forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) posts up against Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott (20) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. / John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

How many injuries will it take before Thibs finally realizes he has to manage minutes better? - @vdadhania



I understand this criticism, but Thibodeau’s options are pretty limited lately. That said, it’s hard to see how the minutes allotment is sustainable. One thing worth noting here is that Hart offered some valuable insight into Thibodeau’s approach between games.

Before last Thursday’s game, Hart was asked about Alec Burks being familiar with the Knicks and Thibodeau:

"Yeah, he knows what to expect. Bojan — hoooo, that boy in for it. (Burks) knows what to expect, so hopefully on that (private jet) they on right now (flying to New York), he’s giving (Bogdanovic) a couple of tips and pointers. But I will say, Thibs got a little bad rap about this kinda (thing) — you know, the practice and all that. He is way better than I thought in the rumors and all what you hear. It’s way better, way more in tune, so (Bogdanovic will) be alright."

Hart was then asked if the Knicks get more time off in practice and on off-days under Thibodeau:

"Boy, what?! We’ve had some days off, boy. I ain’t lying. Never been around Tom Thibodeau, (and) get them days off like I did. So it’s been amazing. Like I said, man, he’s not foolish. He knows what it is. He knows guys have to play bigger minutes. And hey, maybe with (Burks and Bogdanovic), now a guy might not be playing big minutes and we might be practicing every day. We’ll see. I’ll let y’all know."

That doesn’t mean Thibodeau’s minutes allotment is above criticism. But you should take into account his approach between games.

Have the Knicks given any hints to their draft strategy this summer with picks not used for a trade? Any plans to shore up the front court with new (and healthy) talent (Ke'lel Ware)?

Also, any news or rumors of plans for Brock Aller to move into a higher front office role with another team? - @LegionOfKnicks

I haven’t heard anything specific about the Knicks’ draft strategy for 2024. One question I have: is there room on this Knicks roster for a rookie?

If history is any indication, the Knicks will be more than willing to trade their first-round pick this offseason if they don’t feel there is a rookie worth selecting. Also, as you mention, New York can trade as many as eight first-round picks in a deal this offseason.

So if they are going to pursue a top player via trade this offseason, their own 2024 first-rounder will probably be part of the trade.

As for Aller, he is held in high regard by people from other teams I’ve spoken with. I don’t have specific details on other teams considering him for an opening. But I assume he’ll get consideration from teams this offseason if the 2023-24 Knicks continue on their current trajectory.