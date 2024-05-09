Knicks' Jalen Brunson finishes fifth in NBA MVP voting

Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson was in the MVP conversation throughout the 2023-24 season, but finished fifth in voting.

The NBA MVP vote was officially released Wednesday evening with Brunson receiving three second-place votes, one third-place vote, 28 fourth-place votes and 32 fifth-place votes.

The Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic took home his third MVP award, accumulating 79 first-place votes, en route to 926 total points. The total point value for Brunson is 142 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder finished second (640 points) while the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (566) and the Milwaukee Brucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (192 points) round out the top four in voting.

Despite not winning MVP, Brunson has proven to be the Knicks' most valuable player. With starters like Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson missing significant time this season, Brunson led the Knicks to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

This season, Brunson put up career numbers. He averaged a career-high 28.7 points on 48 percent shooting with 6.7 assists per game, also a career-high.

He was also named to his first All-Star game this season.