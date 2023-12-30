Knicks Injury Tracker: Quentin Grimes out, NY down to nine players vs. Pacers

Here is the latest news and possible return dates for Knicks players...

Dec. 30, 6:35 p.m.

Quentin Grimes will miss Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers due to a non-COVID illness, as the Knicks will be down to just nine players following their big trade for OG Anunoby.

Grimes played 14 minutes on Friday night against the Orlando Magic, but scored just three points. He's averaging 6.1 points in just 20.5 minutes per night this season.

With RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley on their way to Toronto, New York will only have Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Julius Randle, Isaiah Hartenstein, Miles McBride, Taj Gibson, Evan Fournier, and Ryan Arcidiacono suiting up to play.

It's unclear at the time if Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn will be ready to play on New Year's Day when the Knicks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Otherwise, the team's following game on Wednesday, Jan. 3 against the Chicago Bulls could be their new acquisitions' debut.

Dec. 20, 5:55 p.m.

Center Jericho Sims is expected to miss some due to the ankle sprain he suffered during Monday's game against the Lakers.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that he could potentially miss one-to-two weeks due to the injury. The Knicks announced prior to Wednesday's game that the center will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days.



The big man left Monday's game in the first half due to the injury. The Knicks quickly shut him down for the rest of the night, and he was seen postgame in a walking boot.

With Mitchell Robinson sidelined due to a left ankle injury, Sims had slotted in as New York's starting center for each of the past five games.

In his absence in Monday's contest, Isaiah Hartenstein stepped up with 39 minutes off the bench and he contributed nine points and a career-high 17 rebounds.

It's reasonable to believe Hartenstein will move into the starting lineup while Sims is out, with newly-signed Taj Gibson becoming the backup.

Dec. 18, 11:29 p.m.

Jericho Sims was ruled out in the second quarter of the Knicks' game at the Los Angeles Lakers with a sprained right ankle.

Sims started but only logged three minutes because he quickly picked up two fouls.

With Sims in foul trouble, Isaiah Hartenstein's workload increased off the bench to the tune of 18 first-half minutes. Taj Gibson, whom the Knicks recently signed, also got playing time.

Dec. 12, 7:55 p.m.

Immanuel Quickley (right knee inflammation) is questionable for the Knicks' game on Wednesday in Utah against the Jazz.

Quickley missed Monday's 136-130 win over the Toronto Raptors after being listed as a game-time decision.

The 24-year-old guard last played on Dec. 8 against the Boston Celtics, scoring 17 points in 25 minutes of action. Over 21 games this year, Quickley is averaging 15.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in just 24.2 minutes per game.

Dec. 11, 6:58 p.m.

Immanuel Quickley (right knee inflammation) is out for the Knicks' 7:30 p.m. game against the Toronto Raptors.

Earlier, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said that Quickley was a game-time decision.

Jalen Brunson (left ankle sprain), as Thibodeau added before tipoff, is active.

Dec. 11, 6:00 p.m.

Before Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors, head coach Tom Thibodeau confirmed that Jalen Brunson (left ankle sprain) would play. Brunson was listed as questionable on Sunday and earlier in the day Monday.

Initially considered questionable with right knee inflammation, Immanuel Quickley will be a game-time decision, Thibodeau added.

As for a player who definitely won't be on the court, Thibodeau told reporters that Mitchell Robinson suffered a stress fracture in his left ankle which will require surgery. New York announced earlier on Monday that Robinson would be out for 8-10 weeks before getting reevaluated. If all goes well, the center could return right before the trade deadline.

Dec. 11, 12:40 p.m.

Mitchell Robinson will undergo surgery on his left ankle this week, the Knicks announced Monday.

Robinson, who injured his ankle in Friday’s loss at Boston, will be re-evaluated in eight to 10 weeks.

“Always gonna be an uphill battle,” the center posted on Snapchat over the weekend.

“Been battling stuff my whole life; some days I feel like I take 10 steps ahead, and others feel like I took 20 steps back; even when I do what I'm supposed to god throws these battles at me that feel like they’re unbeatable no matter what I do,” the post read. “I know I shouldn't be letting this stuff get to my mental but over time it just takes over.”

Robinson, whose defensive play had his name in the early-season Defensive Player of the Year conversation, was averaging 6.2 points, 10.3 rebounds (5.3 offensive boards), 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks in 29.2 minutes over the first 21 games of the 2023-24 campaign.



New York will now rely on Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims at center.

Dec. 10, 5:51 p.m.

Mitchell Robinson (left ankle inflammation) is out for Monday's 7:30 p.m. game against the Toronto Raptors. Jalen Brunson (left ankle sprain) is questionable.



Dec. 10, 1:02 p.m.

The Knicks got some good news about Jalen Brunson and the ankle injury he sustained in Friday’s defeat in Boston.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau said (via The Athletic's Fred Katz) Sunday that the point guard is “good” with the ankle and will play Monday at home against the Toronto Raptors. Brunson twisted his ankle with New York down 12 and 20 seconds left in what would be a 133-123 loss.

However, the news on center Mitchell Robinson was a bit less encouraging as the head coach said that he will undergo "additional testing" on his ankle injury against the Celtics. Robinson’s status is uncertain until the results of those tests come back.

When Thibodeau was asked if this could be a long-term injury for Robinson, he said, "I don't know. He’s being examined by the medical people. So until we get the report, it’s just speculation."

Dec. 8, 10:40 p.m.

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson was absent to start the second half in Friday's loss against the Boston Celtics. The MSG broadcast said that Robinson limped to the locker room after the second quarter finished.

Robinson would play a few minutes when he returned in the third quarter but did not play at all in the fourth. Coach Tom Thibodeau gave an update on Robinson.

"Mitch is fine," he said after the game. "It was precautionary."

Thibodeau did confirm that Robinson tweaked his ankle and x-rays came back negative at halftime. When the subject of Robinson was followed up on, Thibodeau explained why he didn't play his center more in the second half, and it was the combination of being cautious with him and how well Isaiah Hartenstein and the group around him were making a comeback in the fourth quarter.



Robinson finished with 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting and eight rebounds in 19 minutes of play.

As for Jalen Brunson, who stepped on a Celtics player's foot with 20 seconds left and seemed to twist his ankle, Thibodeau says he didn't have an update on his point guard.

The coach was asked if he regretted having Brunson out there with the Knicks down 10 and the game out of reach, and Thibodeau said, "no."

Dec. 1, 4:18 p.m.

Julius Randle has right knee inflammation, but according to SNY's Ian Begley the power forward will give it a go against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. He's currently listed as questionable.

Randle has yet to miss a game this season and is averaging 20.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 18 games played.

Nov. 18, 5:50 p.m.

After missing the past three games due to migraines, RJ Barrett will return to the court Saturday night when the Knicks take on the Hornets in Charlotte.

The 23-year-old last played on Nov. 12 against the Hornets and scored 24 points in 31 minutes of action.

Nov. 18, 5:00 p.m.

RJ Barrett, who has missed the last three games due to migraines, is a game-time decision for Saturday night's game in Charlotte.



Quentin Grimes will miss his second-straight game due to a left hand injury while reserve wing Evan Fournier will be unavailable against the Hornets due to ankle inflammation.

Nov. 17, 6:42 p.m.

After Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau gave a few updates on his players prior to Friday's game at the Washington Wizards, the team made it official that both Quentin Grimes and RJ Barrett will miss it.

First, Grimes was ruled out for the game earlier in the day. Grimes left Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter with a sprained left wrist. With the short turnaround, it's not surprising Grimes was ruled out.

Barrett, who missed the last two games with a migraine, was considered a game-time decision but ultimately was ruled out before tip due to the same ailment.

Nov. 16, 5:17 p.m.

After leaving Wednesday's win against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter with a left hand injury, the Knicks diagnosed Quentin Grimes with a sprained left wrist, according to Newsday's Steve Popper. He is questionable for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards.

In 11 games this season, Grimes is averaging 8.1 points, on 42.7 percent shooting. He's also averaging 24.7 minutes per game, down from his career-high 29.9 minutes last season.

In addition, the Knicks also consider RJ Barrett, who has missed the last two games with a migraine, as questionable for Friday's game.

Nov. 15, 10:35 p.m.



Quentin Grimes exited Wednesday's win over Hawks with bruised left hand, Tom Thibodeau said after the game.

With 10:45 to play in the fourth quarter, Grimes went up to contest a layup by Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic and appeared to get his left thumb caught against the Hawks' shooting guard's arm. Grimes went back to the locker room and did not return.

The Knicks head coach said he did not know if Grimes had already undergone X-rays.

Nov. 15, 6:08 p.m.

RJ Barrett remains out of the starting lineup with migraines and will miss his second consecutive game Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

Barrett has been traveling with the team and while head coach Tom Thibodeau said the small forward is feeling better, he’s still considered day-to-day.



Nov. 13, 7:19 p.m.

RJ Barrett will not play against the Boston Celtics on Monday night as he is dealing with a migraine.

Evan Fournier will also not play as he is away from the team due to personal reasons. He is expected to rejoin the team on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Nov. 6, 5:53 p.m.

RJ Barrett will return to the court for the Knicks on Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, playing for the first time since Oct. 31.

Barrett missed New York's last two games with left knee soreness and in his absence, the Knicks went 0-2 while struggling mightily to make shots, specifically from beyond the arc.

Nov. 5, 1:00 p.m.



Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said that RJ Barrett was a full participant at practice Sunday after missing the team's past two games due to left knee soreness.

Thibodeau added that the Knicks "will see how he feels tomorrow," but if all goes well, Barrett is expected to suit up against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night at The Garden.

Over four games this season, Barrett is averaging 21 points on 45.3% shooting (both career-highs) with three rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. New York is 2-2 with Barrett playing, but 0-2 without him this season.

Nov. 3, 6:00 p.m.

RJ Barrett has been ruled out for Friday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to left knee soreness.

This is the second straight game that the forward will miss with the injury, and head coach Tom Thibodeau says he remains day-to-day.

As he did on Wednesday night against the Cavs, Josh Hart will take Barrett's place in the starting lineup.

Prior to the injury, Barrett was averaging a team-high 22.0 points to go along with 2.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds over the first four games of the season.

Nov. 1, 7:10 p.m.

The Knicks announced prior to Wednesday's tip against the Cleveland Cavaliers that RJ Barrett will miss the game with what the team is calling a sore left knee.

Coach Tom Thibodeau said that Barrett was a game-time decision after he experienced some soreness in his knee. Barrett played 25 minutes in Tuesday's win against the Cavs, going 5-for-13 with 16 points and three rebounds.

Barrett was entering Wednesday's game with 4984 career points. He'll have to wait until the Knicks' next game, Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks, to potentially reach the 5000-point plateau.

Oct. 18, 6:00 p.m.

Immanuel Quickley will miss the Knicks preseason finale Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards, Tom Thibodeau announced.

The guard is “nicked up just a little bit,” the head coach said. This is the second straight game Quickley has missed after sitting out Tuesday night’s defeat at Boston.

The Knicks will open the regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at Madison Square Garden against the Celtics.

Oct. 13, 2:28 p.m.

There has been some mystery surrounding Josh Hart after he did not appear in the preseason opener and head coach Tom Thibodeau admitted on Friday that the forward is indeed "nicked up," but stopped short of categorizing it as an injury.

“[He's] nicked up a little bit, but not anything lingering or anything like that,” he said. “Just want to make sure we take care of that stuff now so he’s not carrying it into the season.”

As far as playing in Saturday's preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Thibodeau said, “We’ll see how he responds…just taking it day-by-day. … but I think he’s moving pretty good. We’ll see tomorrow. I think he’ll play a little bit.”