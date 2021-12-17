Knicks having discussions about Rockets’ Eric Gordon

Knicks point guard Derrick Rose has had Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon on his radar. Now, with the Dec. 15 trade marker past, Knicks president Leon Rose does, too. Gordon is on a long list of potentially available players the Knicks have talked about internally, according to a source. The 3-point shooting guard isn’t a fit for the rebuilding Rockets, as he turns 33 on Christmas Day.

Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post

McBride hits a pair of threes, but the thing that will put him close to Thibodeau’s heart is that he is a very tenacious defender. Watching him and Eric Gordon go at each other, tough. – 8:41 PM

Eric Gordon and Derrick Rose squaring off in a battle of the high school class of 2007, possibly the best of all time that also included James Harden – 8:13 PM

#Rockets starters

Eric Gordon

Armoni Brooks

Garrison Mathews

Jae’Sean Tate

Daniel Theis

Silas just trollin y’all now – 7:32 PM

Christian Wood is out tonight. Eric Gordon is in. – 6:27 PM

Audition tonight? #Knicks have some Eric Gordon interest — with a Derrick Rose twist #NBA nypost.com/2021/12/16/kni… via @nypostsportsb – 5:52 PM

Stephen Silas says Eric Gordon will play tomorrow night – 5:32 PM

During his weekly interview w/ @SportsMT on @SportsTalk790, #Rockets HC Silas said Christian Wood (knee) will probably be out tonight & tomorrow. He’s been managing it for awhile & recently tweaked it. Eric Gordon (groin) will be out tonight, but likely will be available tomorrow – 1:45 PM

Rockets have ruled out Eric Gordon from tomorrow night’s game in Cleveland, the first of a back-to-back. Christian Wood is questionable with knee tendinitis. Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr, Danuel House, and John Wall remain out – 5:55 PM

Eric Gordon will not play vs. Cleveland with right groin tightness. Christian Wood is listed as questionable with left knee tendinitis. – 5:42 PM

#Rockets Injury/Status Report:

Eric Gordon (OUT – R Groin Tightness)

Christian Wood (QUESTIONABLE – L Knee Tendinitis)

Kevin Porter Jr. (OUT – L Thigh Contusion)

Jalen Green (OUT – L Hamstring Strain)

Danuel House Jr. (OUT – L Ankle Sprain)

D. Nix (G League)

J. Wall (Out) – 5:39 PM

When healthy, Gordon is one of the league’s best bench scorers as he approaches 34 years old at the end of December. “I think Houston will definitely look to move Gordon,” an NBA executive said. “I think he can add a lot of value to a team trying to make a run. I just think his contract is a little rich.” -via HoopsHype / October 24, 2021