Everyone is laughing at the Knicks after an awful start to NBA free agency

Jack Baer
Yahoo Sports Contributor
Yahoo Sports

For an extended period of time between the Kristaps Porzingis trade and the 2019 NBA draft lottery, New York Knicks fans hoped their team was on the cusp of a franchise-saving offseason.

A big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Zion Williamson was entirely possible as long as a few ping pong balls landed in the right place and the Knicks brain trust could put together a strong free agent.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

We should have known better.

Neither Kevin Durant nor Kyrie Irving will be playing for the Knicks next season. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Neither Kevin Durant nor Kyrie Irving will be playing for the Knicks next season. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Rather than play for the Knicks, Durant and Irving will be suiting up just a few miles away at the Barclays Center for the Brooklyn Nets. The Knicks have since signed free agents Julius Randle and Taj Gibson for half the total money of Durant’s Nets deal and insisted they never actually wanted Durant on a max contract.

That development left plenty saying it was time for Knicks chairman James Dolan to seriously look in the mirror and think about the depths the NBA’s most valuable franchise has sunk unto his leadership.

Should James Dolan sell the Knicks?

On the other hand, people had jokes. So. Many. Jokes.

The internet is pointing and laughing at the Knicks

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next

Back