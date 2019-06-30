Everyone is laughing at the Knicks after an awful start to NBA free agency

For an extended period of time between the Kristaps Porzingis trade and the 2019 NBA draft lottery, New York Knicks fans hoped their team was on the cusp of a franchise-saving offseason.

A big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Zion Williamson was entirely possible as long as a few ping pong balls landed in the right place and the Knicks brain trust could put together a strong free agent.

We should have known better.

Neither Kevin Durant nor Kyrie Irving will be playing for the Knicks next season. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Rather than play for the Knicks, Durant and Irving will be suiting up just a few miles away at the Barclays Center for the Brooklyn Nets. The Knicks have since signed free agents Julius Randle and Taj Gibson for half the total money of Durant’s Nets deal and insisted they never actually wanted Durant on a max contract.

That development left plenty saying it was time for Knicks chairman James Dolan to seriously look in the mirror and think about the depths the NBA’s most valuable franchise has sunk unto his leadership.

Should James Dolan sell the Knicks?

It takes years of work to be so toxic that you can’t give NBA stars $200 million to play for the Knicks. Quite a remarkable accomplishment for James Dolan. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) June 30, 2019

If today's events don't make Jim Dolan take a step back and think about where the Knicks are as a brand -- after, remember, Dolan himself promised big things in free agency in March -- I'm not sure what will — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2019

With Durant and Kyrie choosing the Nets, it is time for James Dolan to look in the mirror and sell the #Knicks.



His utter and humiliating failure at handling a New York sports institution is now complete.



Take the billions and go home, Jim. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) June 30, 2019

On the other hand, people had jokes. So. Many. Jokes.

The internet is pointing and laughing at the Knicks

Knicks can’t catch a break lol — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 30, 2019

Knicks want you to know they are still hiring. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) June 30, 2019

everyone please check on your local Knicks fan right now pic.twitter.com/JH2GJwZ03F — SB Nation (@SBNation) June 30, 2019

The Knicks are probably the most cursed franchise now. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) June 30, 2019

Man, Knicks fans. As if wasn’t bad enough you can’t sleep because your neighbor is throwing a party that you weren’t invited to, now your ex is posting engagement pictures on Instagram https://t.co/rwLlUaiuKI — J.A. Adande (@jadande) June 30, 2019

Let’s check in on the New York Knicks ... pic.twitter.com/LaC2uuxEcU — Brad Evans (@YahooNoise) June 30, 2019

The NY Knicks announce......they are holding off on raising season ticket prices next season. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) June 30, 2019

Knicks fans after the KD-Kyrie announcement pic.twitter.com/4F4yz0cVTH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2019

Knicks fans to James Dolan: pic.twitter.com/9rd72RjPqo — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 30, 2019

Live look at Knicks fans right now... 😢 pic.twitter.com/nmSo7crxC0 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 30, 2019

knicks fans just choose a new team you don’t have to do this to yourself — Lana Berry (@Lana) June 30, 2019

RT this to every Knicks fan alive pic.twitter.com/MWazIem19q — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) June 30, 2019

Damn so the knicks tanked and got rid of porzingo for what again? — spread love (@mickjenkins) June 30, 2019

The Knicks still have 80m in cap space. pic.twitter.com/xQmC9yb8q9 — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) June 30, 2019

Sources: Knicks sign 4-year $190M max contract with unrestricted free agent Air Bud — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) June 30, 2019

Can’t wait for the Knicks to read about this in the New York Daily News. — Jason Gay (@jasongay) June 30, 2019

