Knicks beat Pacers 121-117 in Game 1

INDIANAPOLIS – Donte Divincenzo made a three-pointer with 40 seconds to play as the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 121-117 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Monday night.

Jalen Brunson had a game-high 43 points for the Knicks, while Myles Turner led the Pacers with 23 points.

Indiana’s bench sparked the Pacers in the first half as they outscored New York’s backups 27-1 to build a six-point lead at halftime. T.J. McConnell led Indiana with 10 points at the half.

The third quarter was back-and-forth with Turner making a three-pointer at the buzzer to put Indiana up 87-82.

The Pacers went up nine in the fourth quarter before the Knicks rallied to take the lead on an OG Anunoby dunk with just over three minutes to play.

Indiana will look to even the series in Game 2 on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. at Madison Square Garden.

