Will Kluivert stay 'under the radar'?

[BBC]

Bournemouth fans often feel that our team and players go under the radar somewhat, but I think the vast majority are aware of recent recruit Justin Kluivert.

The main reason for this is undoubtedly due to his father, Patrick, who was excellent himself, scoring 40 goals for the Netherlands and 90 in La Liga for Barcelona.

Justin has always been seen as a player with potential, and at the age of 24, Bournemouth may well be the club who get to benefit from him finally finding his ‘home’.

Even at such a young age Justin has played in the top flight of Dutch, Italian, German, French, Spanish and now English football.

He has, in turn, joined Stevan Jovetic in an impressive statistic of scoring in each of the top five domestic leagues in Europe in the 21st century. Having had relatively short stints at various clubs around Europe it’s starting to feel as if Justin may well have found his ideal destination.

In Andoni Iraola, Bournemouth play the offensive brand of football that Kluivert is really starting to relish. As a forward-thinking player who’s often been utilised from a wide area, he has cemented his place in Iraola’s number 10 role, often being the catalyst in transitions to trigger Bournemouth’s counter and high-pressing style.

More is to come for sure, but I think plenty may start to target Kluivert when up against the Cherries. He is certainly one who has gone under the radar in Bournemouth’s impressive season.

Tom Jordan, Back of the Net