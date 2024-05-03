Klopp says he has 'no problem' with Salah after touchline spat

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah looks on before the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London stadium in London, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted Friday his spat with Mohamed Salah has been “completely resolved," saying his long history with the star forward ensured there was no lasting damage to their relationship.

Klopp and Salah were involved in a touchline confrontation during the 2-2 draw at West Ham on Saturday. When Salah was asked after the game to comment on the incident, the Egypt international was heard saying: “There’s going to be a fire today if I speak.”

Nearly a week later, Klopp said the matter was a “non-story.”

“There's no problem,” said Klopp, who was speaking ahead of Liverpool's home match with Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. “If we wouldn't know each other for that long, I don't know how we would deal with it but we know each other for that long and respect each other too much that it's really no problem.”

The incident happened as Salah was preparing to come on as a substitute, having been selected on the bench for the second time in three games.

“In general, the best situation would be everybody is in the best possible place, we win games, we score lots of goals. Yes, then the situation (with Salah) would probably not have been exactly like that,” Klopp said. “Then Mo wouldn't have been on the bench in the first place.”

Klopp, who is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season after nearly nine years in charge, was asked if the 31-year-old Salah should be part of the new manager's plans. Salah, a Liverpool player since 2017, has been linked with a move to the Saudi league.

“I've said before, what a player he is. That he's incredible,” Klopp said. "But I don't think I should speak about that, to be honest. Other people will decide that, especially Mo.

“I don't have any signs it will not be like that. But I'm really the wrong person already for a few weeks to talk about these kind of things.”

